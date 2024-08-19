Atlanta Journal-Constitution names PadSplit one of Metro Atlanta's Top Workplaces

"PadSplit has now housed over 30,000 individuals nationwide, improving people's lives without relying on taxpayer dollars. This work wouldn't be possible without the contributions of our team, and I'm grateful every day for their dedication to our mission and values." Post this

As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit embraces a mission-first approach crucial to its growth. Employees are deeply committed to the company's guiding principle: "The people who serve our communities deserve an opportunity to live in them." This values-driven culture underpins all decision-making, guided by three core values: to care, show it, and prove it. Reflecting these values, PadSplit extends unique flexibility for its team members, including fully remote work, unlimited PTO, and a gradual ramp-up and ramp-down program for new and expectant parents. Above all, employees are dedicated to PadSplit's mission to help solve the affordable housing crisis, one room at a time.

"Everything we do at PadSplit is deeply rooted in our mission and core beliefs," said PadSplit's Director of People Operations, Justin Baker. "That intentionality and care is an essential part of who we are, from the people we hire to the way we work. Our team is incredibly talented, but it's their passion toward achieving our collective goals that truly drives PadSplit's success."

PadSplit is currently hiring. The company has received numerous accolades for its approach, including being named to the Inc. 5000, Inc. Best in Business, and many housing and innovation awards. For more information about PadSplit or to apply for a role, visit PadSplit.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace that provides housing specifically designed for the workforce. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, so its focus is on increasing the housing supply and decreasing barriers to access. Their award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 13,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

