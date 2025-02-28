Atlanta Marketing Entrepreneur Wins Corporate Citizenship Business Award

Moira Vetter, CEO and founder of Modo Modo Agency, has been awarded the 2025 Leader in Corporate Citizenship Award for Cause Marketer of the Year by The Atlanta Business Chronicle.

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moira Vetter, CEO and founder of Modo Modo Agency, has been awarded the 2025 Leader in Corporate Citizenship Award for Cause Marketer of the Year by The Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The award recognizes leaders who are dedicated to promoting and advancing corporate responsibility initiatives. They have made a significant impact on the community through personal service while also encouraging greater employee participation in social causes. Vetter demonstrates this daily by fostering a philanthropic environment and ensures the community benefits from her business' growth as much as her team and clients do.

Last fall, a substantial pro bono contribution was made to support the ALS Association and the Kerry & Gary Challenge Compete to Defeat ALS. Modo Modo hired an intern, developed digital, strategy and social media campaigns, and created physical activations for fundraising efforts. Additionally, they joined forces with a PR firm to beef up activation at Auburn and at a press conference with Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey. The total value of this effort, including both time and cash donations to both teams in the Kerry and Gary Challenge, amounted to over $90,000.

"We've worked very hard to make it this far and have the support of incredible mentors and talented people who continue to help us prosper. That's why we look for unique ways to do good, show appreciation to those that helped us get here and motivate others to give back," said Vetter.

Modo Modo Agency is a creative and media agency that serves global Fortune 500, high-growth mid-market corporations in technology, healthcare, retail, industrial and hospitality. The firm is a 5-time Inc. 5000 company that has won over 346 awards in every category of marketing—one every 15 days. We think like business people and measure success on the longevity of client relationships and the long tenure of our employees. For more information, visit http://www.modomodoagency.com.

