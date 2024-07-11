Atlanta Permanent Makeup and Cosmetic Eyebrow Tattoo Specialist, O'some Brows, Celebrates New Location at Johns Creek Town Center in Suwanee, Georgia

O'some Brows, led by expert Nilima Lakhani, has opened a new studio in Suwanee, GA, offering advanced eyebrow, lash, permanent makeup and cosmetic tattooing services to enhance natural beauty for the Atlanta community.
SUWANEE, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O'some Brows, a premier provider of permanent makeup, eyebrow, lash, and cosmetic tattooing services, is excited to announce the grand opening of their new location at Johns Creek Town Center in Suwanee, Georgia. With a mission to enhance natural beauty through advanced techniques, O'some Brows is set to become a go-to destination for residents seeking expertly crafted brows and lips.
Located at 3630 Peachtree Pkwy Unit 102 B, Suwanee, GA 30024, O'some Brows brings the expertise of Nilima Lakhani, who has served over 5,000 brow and lip clients in Australia and now extends her services to the Atlanta area. The new studio offers a range of specialized treatments, including Permanent Makeup, Nano Feathering Brows, Lip Blush, Dark Lip Neutralization, Nano Scalp Hair Strokes, and Cosmetic Tattooing.
"We are thrilled to bring our advanced cosmetic tattooing services to Suwanee and the greater Atlanta community," says Nilima Lakhani, founder of O'some Brows. "Our goal is to provide personalized and high-quality beauty enhancements that make our clients feel confident and beautiful every day."
O'some Brows' Services:
Nano Feathering Brows: Achieve natural, feather-like strokes for perfectly sculpted eyebrows.
Lip Blush: Semi-permanent lip tattooing for a naturally blushed look.
Dark Lip Neutralization: Specialized treatment to neutralize dark lip tones.
Nano Scalp Hair Strokes: Hair stroke tattooing for scalp micropigmentation.
Cosmetic Tattooing: Comprehensive solutions for long-lasting beauty enhancements.
Permanent Makeup Services: O'some Brows offers advanced permanent makeup services that save time and ensure a polished look every day.
At O'some Brows, clients can expect a luxurious experience with personalized attention to detail. The studio is dedicated to using the latest techniques and highest quality products to ensure exceptional results. Whether it's shaping the perfect brow, enhancing lip color, or creating the illusion of fuller hair, O'some Brows offers tailored solutions to meet each client's unique needs.
"We invite everyone to visit our new location at Johns Creek Town Center to experience the elegance and confidence that comes with perfectly shaped brows and beautifully blushed lips," adds Lakhani.
For more information about O'some Brows and to schedule an appointment, please visit O'some Brows website: https://osomebrows.com/ or call +1 (470) 469-3339.
About O'some Brows:
O'some Brows specializes in microblading, nano feathering, and cosmetic tattooing services designed to enhance natural beauty. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for artistry, O'some Brows offers clients in Atlanta the latest in eyebrow and lip tattooing techniques, ensuring stunning and lasting results.
Media Contact
Raj Lakhani, O'some Brows, (470) 469-3339, [email protected], https://osomebrows.com/
SOURCE O'some Brows
