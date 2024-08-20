Atlanta Permanent Makeup Artist, O'Somebrows, Expands Services to Include Cutting-Edge Nano Brows Technique at Marietta and John's Creek Locations

"At O'Somebrows, we're excited to offer this innovative technique to our clients, providing them with a comfortable experience and long-lasting, stunning results." — Nilima Lakhani, Founder of O'Somebrows. Post this

Nano Strokes are created by using, a handheld machine, this is different from microblading which is done using a manual handheld tool to create hair strokes.

In Nano Brows technique, an ultra-sharp nano single needle is used, this technique meticulously replicates the appearance of natural eyebrow hairs, offering a 3D hair stroke effect that is virtually indistinguishable from real hair.

Unlike traditional microblading, which uses a manual blade made up of multiple needles, Nano Brows employs a digital machine to deposit pigment into the skin. This method allows for finer, more detailed strokes, resulting in a more natural and realistic look. The nano needle also penetrates the skin at a controlled depth, minimizing trauma and reducing discomfort during the procedure. As a result, Nano Brows are suitable for all skin types and ages, making them a versatile option for anyone looking to achieve fuller, beautifully shaped eyebrows.

"Nano Brows represent the pinnacle of eyebrow artistry, allowing us to create incredibly natural, beautiful brows that perfectly complement each client's unique features. At O'Somebrows, we're excited to offer this innovative technique to our clients, providing them with a comfortable experience and long-lasting, stunning results." — Nilima Lakhani, Founder of O'Somebrows.

Why Choose Nano Brows?

Nano Brows offer several advantages over traditional microblading, including:

Hyper-Realistic Results: The fine, hair-like strokes created with the nano needle provide a highly realistic appearance that can be customized to complement any face shape or style.

Less Trauma: The digital machine used in Nano Brows causes less skin trauma compared to microblading, leading to a more comfortable experience and faster healing time.

Long-Lasting Beauty: Nano Brows typically last between one to three years, depending on factors such as skin type and aftercare, offering a long-term solution for maintaining perfectly shaped brows.

About O'Somebrows

O'Somebrows is a top-rated permanent makeup studio in the Atlanta area, known for its expertise in creating stunning, natural-looking results. With locations in Marietta and John's Creek, O'Somebrows has built a reputation for excellence in cosmetic artistry, offering a range of services that include microblading, ombre brows, lip blush, dark lip correction, Nano Scalp Hair Strokes and now, the highly anticipated Nano Brows/Nano feathering.

For more information or to book an appointment, please visit http://www.osomebrows.com.

Media Contact

Raj Lakhani, O'somebrows, (470) 469-3339, [email protected], https://osomebrows.com/

SOURCE O’somebrows