Atlanta Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Receives the 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award from Find Local Doctors

Dr. Stong of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is widely known for providing patients with beautiful results, using cutting-edge methods to improve patient comfort, minimize downtime and promote longer-lasting outcomes.

ATLANTA, March 25th, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Benjamin Stong is dual board-certified and fellowship-trained in head and neck surgery and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Specializing in both aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, Dr. Stong's expertise covers a wide spectrum of procedures. His artistic vision is evident in the many procedures he offers, such as facial plastic surgery and rejuvenation, rhinoplasty and breast augmentation. Find Local Doctors has recognized Dr. Stong as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor due to his large volume of five-star reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is an online directory that connects patients with highly skilled medical professionals in their area. Each procedure is tailored to reflect the individuality of the patient, ensuring outcomes that are not just beautiful but also harmoniously aligned with the person's unique physical characteristics and personal desires. Dr. Stong's state-of-the-art facility, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, is located in Buckhead which is right in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Strong has extraordinary success in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including the perialar lip lift, facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, hair transplantation and more. While he is known for pioneering minimally invasive techniques and natural-looking results in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Stong also has a full-service med spa, The K Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation.