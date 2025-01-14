Atlanta Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Receives the 2025 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award from Find Local Doctors

Dr. Benjamin Stong, a dual board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeon in head and neck surgery and facial plastic surgery, has been honored with the 2025 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award by Find Local Doctors.

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Stong's exceptional patient care and the numerous five-star reviews his practice has received. Find Local Doctors is an online directory that connects patients with highly skilled medical professionals in their area. Dr. Stong is renowned for providing patients with beautiful results using cutting-edge methods that improve patient comfort, minimize downtime, and promote longer-lasting outcomes. His artistic vision is evident in the wide range of procedures he offers, including facial plastic surgery and rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation. Each procedure is tailored to reflect the individuality of the patient, ensuring outcomes that are not only beautiful but also harmoniously aligned with the person's unique physical characteristics and personal desires.