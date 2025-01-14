Atlanta Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Receives the 2025 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award from Find Local Doctors

Dr. Benjamin Stong, a dual board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeon in head and neck surgery and facial plastic surgery, has been honored with the 2025 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award by Find Local Doctors.
ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Stong's exceptional patient care and the numerous five-star reviews his practice has received. Find Local Doctors is an online directory that connects patients with highly skilled medical professionals in their area. Dr. Stong is renowned for providing patients with beautiful results using cutting-edge methods that improve patient comfort, minimize downtime, and promote longer-lasting outcomes. His artistic vision is evident in the wide range of procedures he offers, including facial plastic surgery and rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation. Each procedure is tailored to reflect the individuality of the patient, ensuring outcomes that are not only beautiful but also harmoniously aligned with the person's unique physical characteristics and personal desires.
Dr. Stong's state-of-the-art facility, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, is located in Buckhead, right in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. He has achieved extraordinary success in cosmetic procedures, including the perialar lip lift, facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, hair transplantation, and more. Known for pioneering minimally invasive techniques and natural-looking results in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Stong also operates a full-service hair transplant clinic, Kalos Hair Transplant and a med spa, The K Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation. By focusing on advanced techniques and patient-centered care, Dr. Benjamin Stong and his team at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery continue to set the standard for excellence in facial plastic surgery and rejuvenation.
"It is an honor to be recognized with this award. My goal is to achieve patient satisfaction and well-being by building a relationship based on trust, understanding, and transparency," says Dr. Benjamin Stong.
More about Dr. Benjamin Stong:
Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his internship in general surgery and residency at Emory University's Department of Otolaryngology. Following his residency, Dr. Stong pursued a highly sought-after fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with nationally renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades and recognition. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850 in Atlanta, Georgia, is a premier facility. Dr. Stong also runs a full-service med spa, The K Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Stong, please call (404) 963-6665 or visit http://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com.
