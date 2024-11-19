Atlanta Public Schools Joins EDSAFE AI Policy Lab Network

Atlanta Public Schools Joins EDSAFE AI Alliance National Policy Lab Network to Advance Responsible AI in Education

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta Public Schools, in partnership with EDSAFE AI Alliance, announced today that they will join the EDSAFE AI Alliance national AI Policy Lab Network. Focused on fostering the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in educational settings, their work will be part of a nationwide network of similar policy initiatives. It is designed as a collaborative, interdisciplinary partnership that encourages responsible AI development, deployment, and usage.

"Joining the EDSAFE AI Policy Lab Network is an exciting leap forward for Atlanta Public Schools as we embrace the challenges and opportunities that AI brings to education," said Dr. Aleigha Henderson Rosser, Assistant Superintendent for the Office of Instructional Technology. "I am thrilled to work alongside national leaders to build thoughtful, community-centered policies that not only protect our students and teachers but also empower them to confidently and responsibly engage with AI in ways that enhance learning and opportunity."

Atlanta Public Schools' AI Policy Lab will focus on drafting a position statement, building stakeholder engagement with their community by creating educational resources for teachers, students, and parents, and facilitating ongoing refinement to ensure policies are in sync with practical applications, with a particular focus on community, parent, and student engagement.

The EDSAFE AI Alliance leads a national network dedicated to tackling the challenges and maximizing the benefits presented by the swift integration of AI in education. Comprising 12 districts nationwide, this collaborative effort focuses on crafting a comprehensive "policy stack." This stack encompasses acceptable use policies, parent communication and consent guidelines, and professional development materials tailored to each district's needs.

This collaborative effort is a significant step towards leveraging AI in education more effectively and aligned with the SAFE framework.

Learn more at https://www.aipolicylab.org/.

