Atlanta Small Biz Resource Under New Leadership - Rachel Baker to helm refreshed "SmallBizClub"

"Our mission is to help small business owners maximize their potential to grow and to be successful. I'm excited to lead our team at SmallBizClub to do just that, and take our offering to the next level." - Rachel Baker - Director, Business Development Tweet this

SmallBizClub.com is the go-to site for entrepreneurs containing articles, videos, and other business resources to help business owners navigate every step of starting and running a business. It also provides unique insights from industry leaders, veteran business owners, and peers to guide small business owners on their journey.

Rachel Baker is taking over the day-to-day operations of the site and will be responsible for developing strategic partnerships, creating valuable resources for business owners, and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs. She has been with the Tarkenton organization since 2011, serving most recently as business development director, where she established and managed growth opportunities for new clients.

"Small businesses are the heart of the American economy and a true representation of the American dream, and I know SmallBizClub will continue to support the needs of owners and entrepreneurs under Rachel's leadership," said Tarkenton.

In a further move to evolve the site, Baker and team are bringing on advisory board members, such as Shep Hyken and Ben Norton, who will also serve as subject matter experts, providing regular contributions to their field of expertise.

SmallBizClub may have a new leader and a new look, but its outlook on supporting business owners remains steadfast. "Our mission is to help small business owners maximize their potential to grow and to be successful. I'm excited to lead our team at SmallBizClub to do just that, and take our offering to the next level," said Baker.

To celebrate, SmallBizClub is hosting an event on Thursday, October 19th, to recognize the 2023 Inc. 5000 list makers at Digital Ignition in Alpharetta. "Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a great achievement, and we look forward to celebrating and connecting with all of the local list makers," said Baker. Interested parties can register at http://inc5000atlanta.com.

About SmallBizClub:

SmallBizClub is the premier destination for small business owners and entrepreneurs. To succeed in business, you have to learn, be curious, and always look for ways to improve—and that's where SmallBizClub can help. We're here to inform, advise, and engage with entrepreneurs like you who want to succeed. Whether you're a startup, a growing business, or anything in between, SmallBizClub.com has something for you.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, Liger, 404-345-1358, [email protected], http://www.ligerpartners.com

SOURCE Liger