Atlanta Wildlife Removal Specialist The Outdoors Group Receives the 2024 Top Customer Rated Contractor Award

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Find Local Contractors, we always strive to provide attentive service to meet customer needs promptly," says owner David Hunsucker.

More about the Outdoors Group:

The Outdoors Group specializes in humane wildlife removal services, and they handle everything from squirrel, rat and bat removal to bird control. Their technicians are fully licensed and insured, ensuring that every property is in capable hands, and they believe that coexisting with nature doesn't mean compromising safety or structural integrity. The Outdoors Group understands that wildlife issues can be urgent. For a quick response, customers can fill out the quote form on the website, and they will schedule a speedy, personalized home inspection. Customer convenience matters to them, and they will work around busy schedules to provide services.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit http://www.outdoorsgroupusa.com or call 678-498-6562.

