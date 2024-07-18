Atlanta Wildlife Removal Specialist The Outdoors Group Receives the 2024 Top Customer Rated Contractor Award

The team of experts at The Outdoors Group are professional, licensed, insured and highly recommended by clients who have used their services since 2009. The company has earned stellar reviews which led to this recognition.
ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Outdoors Group, a family-owned wildlife removal and repair company based in Carrollton, Georgia, that serves the Atlanta Metro Area has been recognized by Find Local Contractors for its outstanding services in the field of humane wildlife removal. Find Local Contractors offers an easy-to-navigate directory to help locate the best contractors in the area.
The Outdoors Group, founded in 2009, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to both property protection and environmental stewardship. Their licensed professionals specialize in removing unwanted wildlife from residential and commercial properties. The professional team understands the delicate balance between human habitats and wildlife. Their mission is to provide effective wildlife removal solutions while ensuring the safety and well-being of both clients and the animals. From squirrels and mice nesting in attics to bats roosting in eaves, the team handles each situation with precision and care. The Outdoors Group stays up to date with the latest techniques in wildlife removal. They use humane traps, exclusion methods and preventive measures to minimize future infestations. No two situations are alike, and they offer detailed inspections tailored to the specific needs of each client.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Find Local Contractors, we always strive to provide attentive service to meet customer needs promptly," says owner David Hunsucker.
More about the Outdoors Group:
The Outdoors Group specializes in humane wildlife removal services, and they handle everything from squirrel, rat and bat removal to bird control. Their technicians are fully licensed and insured, ensuring that every property is in capable hands, and they believe that coexisting with nature doesn't mean compromising safety or structural integrity. The Outdoors Group understands that wildlife issues can be urgent. For a quick response, customers can fill out the quote form on the website, and they will schedule a speedy, personalized home inspection. Customer convenience matters to them, and they will work around busy schedules to provide services.
For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit http://www.outdoorsgroupusa.com or call 678-498-6562.
