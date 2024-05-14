Atlanta Women's Foundation's 'Inspire Atlanta' Celebrates Unprecedented Success in 2024 Graduation Ceremony

"The transformative power of this program extends far beyond its participants, touching the lives of women and girls across Atlanta impacted by poverty." -Kari B. Love, CEO of AWF Post this

Leading the charge in this record-breaking fundraising endeavor were the following individuals with incredible dedication and passion for the mission:

Brooke Burke , representing Novelis emerged as the top fundraiser raising an impressive $49,000 .

, representing Novelis emerged as the top fundraiser raising an impressive . Wenwen Ge Salerno of Assurant secured $43,000 in donations as the runner-up.

of Assurant secured in donations as the runner-up. Jessy Polyne Halaby, owner of Nouveaux Possibilities, LLC, claimed third place at $41,845 .

. Emmy Stephens of Metro Green Recycling landed only a few hundred dollars short of the third position at $41,290 .

"The Inspire Program pushes you outside of your comfort zone," Burke said, "We go through many exercises which taught me how to be a leader within my organization and in the community. It makes you want to do more and to help others."

The second annual "Spirit of Inspire" award went to Jazmyn Williams of The Honey Pot Company, who raised over $33,000 and shined throughout the program as a motivator for the entire class. She worked non-stop to reach her goals while encouraging her classmates.

"Receiving the Spirit of Inspire award was such an emotional moment of gratitude," shared Williams. "I strive to be a source of both collaboration and support to the women in my life, so to have that personal aspiration reflected to me from my Inspire sisters is something I will never forget."

Kari B. Love, CEO of AWF, emphasized the profound ripple effects of Inspire Atlanta, stating, "The transformative power of this program extends far beyond its participants, touching the lives of women and girls across Atlanta impacted by poverty."

The funds raised will primarily be funneled towards the second year of the All Girls Forward Program to empower girls from underserved communities. This program focuses on education, afterschool programming, life skills, and access to mental health and physical health services. For more information about Inspire Atlanta and the Atlanta Women's Foundation, visit AWF's website.

The Atlanta Women's Foundation plays an essential role in helping more women and girls to live safe, healthy, economically self-sufficient, and vibrant lives. As a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls, we raise funds for grantmaking through our signature collective impact model that amplifies the work of strategic nonprofits serving the Metro Atlanta area. Since 1998, we have invested over $27 million in the Atlanta area. In addition to our role as a funder, we serve as an educator and a connector. To learn more, visit http://www.atlantawomen.org

