Atlanta's Historic Glenn Building Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary

The property was purchased in 1888 by John Thomas Glenn, son of Luther Glenn, Atlanta's mayor from 1858 to 1860. John T. Glenn, a lawyer who led Atlanta Steel for years and sat on the board of Coca-Cola, became mayor of Atlanta in 1889, a year after acquiring the property where the Glenn Building would be built more than three decades later. When he died in 1899, his estate included the land on which the 10-story Glenn Building was to be erected in 1923 and subsequently named after him.

Waddy B. Wood, a well-known Washington, D.C. architect, designed the Glenn Building. Considered an excellent example of the Neoclassical Revival style, Wood reinterpreted classical motifs from earlier historical styles in the first decades of the 20th century. Featuring a smooth, limestone facing and terra cotta detailing, the Glenn Building's heavy cornice is its crowning glory, constructed of brown limestone decorated with egg-and-dart, bead-and-reel, and dentil molding capped with neoclassical terra-cotta panels. 39 lion heads serve as guardians of the property.

The Glenn Building's ornate exterior remains unchanged and is among only a few tall office buildings that survive in Atlanta from the early 20th century.

The Glenn Building was saved from demolition by historical preservationists in 1986 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. In 2006, the building reopened as the Glenn Hotel, Atlanta's first boutique hotel, completely preserving the exterior but renovating the interior in contemporary luxury. Glenn Hotel recently underwent a top to bottom renovation, which was completed in 2022.

Wm. Millard Choate, the founder of Choate Construction and Packard Capital, acquired the building and hotel in 2018. Legacy Ventures manages the hotel's overall operations and its food and beverage components.

"The Glenn is interwoven into the fabric of Atlanta and symbolizes the pride and determination of this indefatigable city, spawned during an unprecedented era of development," said Wm. Millard Choate, owner. "I am personally thrilled to witness such an important part of Atlanta in excellent shape and providing such impeccable service now. We should certainly celebrate Atlanta's first true boutique hotel and its contributions over the past 100 years - and look to its renaissance for the next 100 to come!"

When entering the lobby, history yields to modern design. An upscale, polished club ambiance prevails with contemporary light fixtures, abstract art and bright orange pillows accenting leather couches. Glenn Hotel Living Room is a unique gathering space for coffee, conversation or cocktails, with a menu centered on biodynamic and organic new world wines.

Glenn Hotel's 110 guest rooms are appointed with substantial luxury amenities from rain flow showerheads and LATHER® bath products, to spaciously designed desk areas featuring complimentary wireless internet access, ergonomic desk chairs and 52-inch HD LED TVs.

The chefs at the hotel's acclaimed restaurant, Glenn's Kitchen, craft American comfort food with southern flair, from appetizers such as Pickles & Pimento Board, to entrées like Shrimp & Grits, Fried Georgia Chicken and a classic GK Cheeseburger. The restaurant features a completely redesigned interior, designed to recall the intimacy of supper on a Southern porch: white-washed brick, traditional shiplap, angled shutters, and caned accents. The renovation also reimagined the Glenn's rooftop venue, SkyLounge, as a comfortable yet elegant veranda with its renowned panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline. An upgraded, removable enclosure ensures that SkyLounge can be enjoyed in style and comfort regardless of the weather. A boxwood adorned wall evokes a private rooftop garden and a cloistered retreat.

A historic treasure in Atlanta's bustling downtown corridor, the Glenn Hotel is a short walk from State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Centennial Olympic Park, the hub for Atlanta icons including the new World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium, CNN Center and the National Museum of Civil and Human Rights.

Find the Glenn Hotel at 110 Marietta Street or at http://www.GlennHotel.com.

