AtlanTech Vision Files Provisional Patent for PVD™ HemiComb™ - Minimalist Glasses-Free Light-Field Displays

AtlanTech Vision Corporation (ATVICO) today announced the successful filing of a U.S. Provisional Patent Application for its groundbreaking PVD™ HemiComb™ technology. This marks a pivotal milestone in the company's mission to deliver true glasses-free immersive visual experiences through a radically minimalist, solid-state flat-panel architecture.

DELTA, Colo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PVD™ HemiComb™ system represents a true breakthrough: continuous full-motion parallax in both horizontal and vertical directions from modular, solid-state panels — without glasses, eye-tracking, mechanical components, or refractive optics. Designed from the ground up for simplicity and scalability, the architecture delivers clean, crosstalk-free light-field imaging for multiple simultaneous viewers while maintaining inherent repairability and seamless manufacturability. Immediately following the filing, ATVICO launched Phase 1 rapid prototyping of a compact 9 × 9 HemiComb™ demonstrator array. This real-world validation unit is on track for completion within 4–6 weeks using in-house components. The prototype will confirm core performance metrics at scale and support the immersive experiences planned for Delta Station at Mill Street Park. "As Director of Research and Development, Founder, and President, I am proud to confirm that we have now secured our priority date while moving at full speed into hands-on validation," said Tony Valdez. "PVD™ is a minimalist architecture with unlimited potential. We are not reaching for the horizon — we are building the window through it. This technology will redefine visual computing for everything from personal devices to building-scale installations." All development is aligned with ATVICO's Simulated Reality prototype project, to validate Delta Station's core infrastructure. The company will provide a technical demonstration and updated roadmap at its next Board meeting. About AtlanTech Vision Corporation AtlanTech Vision Corporation is a Colorado-based innovator pioneering Simulated Reality® displays and immersive venue technologies. The company is currently developing Delta Station at Mill Street Park, a revolutionary family entertainment destination featuring fully customizable experiences, fresh farm-to-table dining, and the unique Deltahedron architecture. For more information, visit www.atvico.com.

Media Contact

Tony Valdez, AtlanTech Vision Corporation, 1 970-462-4000, [email protected], atvico.com

SOURCE AtlanTech Vision Corporation