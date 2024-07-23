Atlantic Biomass Receives US Department of Energy Funding for Biofuel Development

"We think the innovations that our team will make with this important STTR grant will help our simultaneous ball milling/enzyme hydrolysis process to achieve these DOE perennial grass goals," said Bob Kozak, President of Atlantic Biomass Post this

"We think the innovations that our team will make with this important STTR grant will help our simultaneous ball milling/enzyme hydrolysis process to achieve these DOE perennial grass goals," said Kozak.

This grant was awarded by US DOE under the Alternative Uses of Commercial Equipment (ACE) topic. Instead of developing new equipment from scratch, the intent of ACE is to use the expertise of cutting edge small companies to modify and improve available equipment, to improve the processing of biomass and waste feedstocks.

The Atlantic Biomass optimized simultaneous ball milling/enzymatic hydrolysis process will make the production of fermentable sugars from biomass more cost efficient by eliminating pretreatment steps of current technologies. These biomass sugars will then be fermented into ethanol using the Atlantic Biomass combined fermentation and distillation system developed with Maryland Energy Innovation Institute Seed Grant funding. Bacteria that convert glucose and other biomass

sugars will be utilized. This increases ethanol production by about 20% over conventional glucose-based systems. The ethanol would then be used as feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel or other chemical products.

"Overall, STTR funded innovations of the simultaneous ball milling/enzyme hydrolysis process will help compress the current 8-step biomass-to-fuel process into only 4 steps. This will produce critical operational and energy cost reductions needed for commercial production," Kozak added.

This project is part of a larger DOE Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Across DOE, 229 projects in 39 states received $52 million to pursue clean energy research and development (R&D), and eventual demonstration projects.

The Atlantic Biomass award was part of the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) selection of 13 small businesses working to accelerate bioenergy R&D with companies, located across 10 states. Of the 13 BETO awards, six are first-time awardees, including Atlantic Biomass which is also among four projects located in Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) zones.

BETO is focused on research, development, and deployment to produce "drop-in" biofuels from renewable biomass and waste resources that are compatible with existing fueling infrastructure and difficult-to-electrify modes of transportation including aviation, maritime, rail, and medium-to-heavy duty off-road vehicles. This grant to Atlantic Biomass funds research to help meet these objectives.

