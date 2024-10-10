Atlantic Building Solutions Partners with Clemson Tigers as Official Partner of Clemson Athletics

"A Winning Partnership On and Off the Field" Post this

"We are thrilled to join forces with Clemson University Athletics as an official partner to Clemson Athletics," said Will Sullivan, Managing Partner and COO of Atlantic Building Solutions. "Our team understands the importance of maintaining an environment where athletes can focus on their performance without distraction. We look forward to supporting the Tigers and contributing to their continued success both on and off the field."

"Strengthening Clemson's Commitment to Excellence"

This partnership underscores Clemson University's dedication to providing the best possible resources and facilities for its athletic programs. By partnering with Atlantic Building Solutions, Clemson is doubling down on its commitment to facility maintenance, protecting the investment of its donors, and maximizing the ability to focus on performance, on and off the field.

About Atlantic Building Solutions

Atlantic Building Solutions, founded in 2010, is a premier commercial cleaning company, offering comprehensive janitorial and facility services across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Known for reliability, professionalism, and meticulous attention to detail, they partner with businesses to create clean, safe, and healthy environments. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, they use advanced cleaning management technologies and eco-friendly products. Each night, Atlantic Building Solutions cleans over 40 million square feet and employs more than 3,600 staff.

About Clemson Tigers Athletics

Clemson University Athletics is the athletic department representing Clemson University, a proud member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Known for their rich history, competitive spirit, and commitment to academic and athletic excellence, the Clemson Tigers have earned a reputation as one of the nation's premier collegiate programs. The Tigers compete in 21 varsity sports, including football, gymnastics, basketball, baseball, and soccer.

