Atlantic Building Solutions Partners with Clemson Tigers as Official Partner of Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantic Building Solutions, a leader in commercial cleaning services across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, is proud to announce its official partnership with Clemson University Athletics. As the new official partner of Clemson Athletics for athletic facilities, Atlantic Building Solutions will maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of all athletic facilities, ensuring a pristine environment for student-athletes, coaches, and fans alike.
This partnership is a natural extension of Atlantic Building Solutions' commitment to excellence. Just as Clemson Athletics strives for peak performance, Atlantic Building Solutions is dedicated to delivering top-tier cleaning services that meet the high standards of one of the nation's most respected athletic programs. Whether it's Memorial Stadium, Littlejohn Coliseum, or any of Clemson's state-of-the-art training facilities, the company will play a crucial role in supporting the Tigers' pursuit of greatness by providing clean, safe, and welcoming spaces.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Clemson University Athletics as an official partner to Clemson Athletics," said Will Sullivan, Managing Partner and COO of Atlantic Building Solutions. "Our team understands the importance of maintaining an environment where athletes can focus on their performance without distraction. We look forward to supporting the Tigers and contributing to their continued success both on and off the field."
"Strengthening Clemson's Commitment to Excellence"
This partnership underscores Clemson University's dedication to providing the best possible resources and facilities for its athletic programs. By partnering with Atlantic Building Solutions, Clemson is doubling down on its commitment to facility maintenance, protecting the investment of its donors, and maximizing the ability to focus on performance, on and off the field.
About Atlantic Building Solutions
Atlantic Building Solutions, founded in 2010, is a premier commercial cleaning company, offering comprehensive janitorial and facility services across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Known for reliability, professionalism, and meticulous attention to detail, they partner with businesses to create clean, safe, and healthy environments. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, they use advanced cleaning management technologies and eco-friendly products. Each night, Atlantic Building Solutions cleans over 40 million square feet and employs more than 3,600 staff.
About Clemson Tigers Athletics
Clemson University Athletics is the athletic department representing Clemson University, a proud member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Known for their rich history, competitive spirit, and commitment to academic and athletic excellence, the Clemson Tigers have earned a reputation as one of the nation's premier collegiate programs. The Tigers compete in 21 varsity sports, including football, gymnastics, basketball, baseball, and soccer.
