Atlantis Dental Donates 37 Backpacks to Framingham Families in Need

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantis Dental, a leading dental practice in Framingham, donated 37 backpacks filled with school supplies to local children and families through Wayside Youth & Family Support Network.
The initiative began when Dr. Sumbul Naqvi, owner and lead dentist at Atlantis Dental, learned that many families in Framingham could not afford basic school supplies. After discussing the issue with her team, the practice launched a school supply drive, inviting patients to donate. For each patient who contributed, their name was entered into a raffle to win a gift basket.
When Atlantis Dental reached out to Wayside Youth & Family Support Network, the organization said they needed 30 backpacks. Thanks to patient participation and Dr. Naqvi personally matching every donation, Atlantis Dental was able to provide 37 fully stocked backpacks — exceeding the original request. Each bag included binders, notebooks, pencil cases, sharpeners, erasers, highlighters, glue sticks, and more.
"It is an honor and a pleasure to support our community in this way," said Dr. Naqvi. "We love our patients, and because of their support, we are able to give back and make a difference for families in Framingham."
Atlantis Dental frequently participates in community outreach, combining high-quality dental care with a strong commitment to helping local families thrive.
About Atlantis Dental
Atlantis Dental is a full-service dental practice located in Framingham, MA. Led by Dr. Sumbul Naqvi, the office offers preventive, cosmetic, restorative, implant, and emergency dental services. Dedicated to excellence in patient care and community outreach, Atlantis Dental proudly serves families across Framingham, Natick, Ashland, Holliston, Southborough, and Marlborough.
