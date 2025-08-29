Atlantis Dental Donates 37 Backpacks to Framingham Families in Need

Dr. Naqvi. "We love our patients, and because of their support, we are able to give back and make a difference for families in Framingham." Post this

When Atlantis Dental reached out to Wayside Youth & Family Support Network, the organization said they needed 30 backpacks. Thanks to patient participation and Dr. Naqvi personally matching every donation, Atlantis Dental was able to provide 37 fully stocked backpacks — exceeding the original request. Each bag included binders, notebooks, pencil cases, sharpeners, erasers, highlighters, glue sticks, and more.

"It is an honor and a pleasure to support our community in this way," said Dr. Naqvi. "We love our patients, and because of their support, we are able to give back and make a difference for families in Framingham."

Atlantis Dental frequently participates in community outreach, combining high-quality dental care with a strong commitment to helping local families thrive.

For more information about Atlantis Dental and their community projects, visit:

www.myAtlantisdental.com

Video recap: https://youtu.be/iNECNuFthFc?si=75KwowtbF0jxa7V8

About Atlantis Dental

Atlantis Dental is a full-service dental practice located in Framingham, MA. Led by Dr. Sumbul Naqvi, the office offers preventive, cosmetic, restorative, implant, and emergency dental services. Dedicated to excellence in patient care and community outreach, Atlantis Dental proudly serves families across Framingham, Natick, Ashland, Holliston, Southborough, and Marlborough.

Media Contact:

Atlantis Dental

223 Walnut Street, Unit 22

Framingham, MA 01702

Phone: (508) 270-5050

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.myAtlantisdental.com

