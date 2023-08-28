Atlantis Paradise Island Announces The First Annual Table Takeovers Presented By Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF)

Atlantis Paradise Island, the Caribbean's most iconic destination resort in the Bahamas, announces the first annual Table Takeovers series presented by Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF).
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the Caribbean's most iconic destination resort in the Bahamas, announces the first annual Table Takeovers series presented by Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF). The new month-long limited series launches September 2nd and will feature menus from chef JJ Johnson, recognized for his innovative approach to African Caribbean cuisine, and Jose Garces, the Iron Chef and James Beard Award winner best known for his unique take on Spanish and Latin-American cuisine.
From September 2nd – 9th, JJ Johnson, the decorated chef honored with the James Beard Foundation Book Award and a two-time spot on the Nation's Restaurant News Power List, will introduce a Caribbean brasserie concept at Bimini Road, Atlantis' Marina Village restaurant that celebrates Bahamian cuisine and its vibrant flavors. JJ Johnson's takeover presents an exclusive dining experience with limited-edition menu items showcasing his African Caribbean roots with dishes such as Oxtail Dumplings, Amarillo Broth Snapper & Tuna Ceviche Tostada with Avocado, and a 21 oz Bone-In Rib-Eye with Lobster Curry Corn. As a special treat during the takeover, diners will have the opportunity to meet Chef JJ during a book signing for his highly anticipated new cookbook, The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table.
From September 28th – October 1st, Jose Garces, the famed Iron Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and recipient of numerous James Beard Awards, will present a Spanish and Latin American takeover at CafI Martinique. Drawing from his extensive experience with Spanish and Latin American cuisine, Chef Garces will offer a menu that spans the globe, focusing on authentic flavors and presentations. From Pulpo Gallego to Ensalada de JamSn and Montadito de Pato, the menu will highlight a tour of classic Spanish dishes with a Garces twist.
During the takeover, guests will have the opportunity to meet Chef Garces during a book signing of his classic cookbook, The Latin Road Home.
"With the new Table Takeovers series, Atlantis pushes the envelope in culinary innovation, all anchored to the anticipated announcement of our second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival and the celebrity chef lineup," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas. "Chefs Johnson and Garces's participation in the Table Takeover series affords guests, visitors, and the local community to experience extraordinary global flavors and cuisine that distinguishes Atlantis and the Bahamas and furthers the destination's reputation for delivering world-class cuisine."
Atlantis Paradise Island announces the new Table Takeovers series just ahead of announcing the dates and programming for the second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island and the Table Takeovers series, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.
Media Contact
Erika Garcia-Lavyne, Atlantis Paradise Island, 1 (954)809-2517, [email protected], www.atlantisbahamas.com
SOURCE Atlantis Paradise Island
Share this article