Atlantis Paradise Island Announces The First Annual Table Takeovers Presented By Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF)

From September 28th – October 1st, Jose Garces, the famed Iron Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and recipient of numerous James Beard Awards, will present a Spanish and Latin American takeover at CafI Martinique. Drawing from his extensive experience with Spanish and Latin American cuisine, Chef Garces will offer a menu that spans the globe, focusing on authentic flavors and presentations. From Pulpo Gallego to Ensalada de JamSn and Montadito de Pato, the menu will highlight a tour of classic Spanish dishes with a Garces twist.

During the takeover, guests will have the opportunity to meet Chef Garces during a book signing of his classic cookbook, The Latin Road Home.

"With the new Table Takeovers series, Atlantis pushes the envelope in culinary innovation, all anchored to the anticipated announcement of our second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival and the celebrity chef lineup," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas. "Chefs Johnson and Garces's participation in the Table Takeover series affords guests, visitors, and the local community to experience extraordinary global flavors and cuisine that distinguishes Atlantis and the Bahamas and furthers the destination's reputation for delivering world-class cuisine."

Atlantis Paradise Island announces the new Table Takeovers series just ahead of announcing the dates and programming for the second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island and the Table Takeovers series, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

