Atlas, a NiCE company, merges under Verse.ai as a unified AI provider spanning digital to SMS

"Bringing Atlas into Verse streamlines the brand while opening up the possibilities. Our team is building the product that sales and marketing leaders cannot get anywhere else—a modern AI foundation that spans from digital to text to call." – Mike Bills, PhD, General Manager, Verse.ai Post this

Atlas' AI chatbot is highly-sophisticated and intelligent, with the ability to pull in real-time CRM data to drive more personalized and customized conversations. While the digital assistant lives at the top of the funnel, engaging website visitors and generating first-party leads, Verse provides a natural next step through AI texting.

Verse is a business texting platform that manages two-way text conversations at scale, 24/7. Through these conversations, Verse qualifies leads and schedules inbound calls or appointments. As 90% of text messages are read within three minutes, Verse allows companies to capitalize on the effectiveness of texting without any of the work involved, with fully-managed conversations, compliance, setup, and integration. Additionally, responses are managed 24/7 with always-on AI and human-in-the-loop through Verse's quality assurance team, who oversee conversations.

From digital experiences to SMS conversations, Atlas and Verse, now simply Verse, make it easy for businesses to meet customer expectations for greater support across digital channels, faster response times, and intelligent, personalized, two-way communication. Both solutions include robust analytics on customer conversations and full transparency, with conversations visible and available for takeover in real-time.

"Bringing Atlas into Verse streamlines the brand while opening up the possibilities," says Mike Bills, PhD, General Manager of Verse. "We're ready to do more for our homebuilding clients and beyond. With a proven track record from strategy to execution, our team is building the product that sales and marketing leaders cannot get anywhere else—a modern AI foundation that spans from digital to text to call."

Atlas and Verse empower clients to leverage the power of AI to scale outreach, engage with prospects and customers 24/7, and meet customers where they are—all without investing additional resources. They take care of everything from CRM integration to implementation, offering comprehensive tech stack integration across industries through API.

The unification of Atlas under the Verse brand provides better support for the Atlas product, with a larger team and additional resources, while streamlining the natural synergy between the two platforms. Both teams continue to work together to maintain and expand AI solutions for sales, marketing, and service. Learn more on the Verse website.

Media Contact

Craig Hengel, Verse.ai, 1 619-800-5785, [email protected], https://verse.ai/

SOURCE Verse.ai