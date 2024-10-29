ATLAS, Fine Dining Restaurant Led by Chef Freddy Money, Retains Its One Michelin Star Rating in 2024 Atlanta Guide

"This year's recognition further fuels our commitment to pursuing the high standards of excellence we all believe in," - Greg Walker, Managing Director of Tavistock Restaurant Collection Post this

Located in The St. Regis Atlanta, Atlas is a fine dining gem where Chef Freddy and his culinary team explore the intersection of food and art through bold and creative tasting menus that transform with the season. Each dish draws on timeless European technique and refinement, while highlighting the freshest in-season produce from Atlanta-area farms. Chef Freddy's tasting menus – including vegetarian and vegan options – seamlessly blend a focus on ingredients, provenance, and texture to create visually stunning, delicious dishes.

In addition to his seasonal offerings, Chef Freddy enriches Atlanta's culinary scene by engaging in Four Hands collaborations with acclaimed chefs from around the globe. These exclusive dining experiences showcase a remarkable array of diverse flavors while bringing the community together, creating unforgettable moments for guests. Each event highlights the creative synergy between Chef Freddy and his guest chefs, featuring innovative techniques and exceptional flavors that elevate his already outstanding menu. Every visit promises a new and exciting adventure for discerning diners, celebrating Atlanta's vibrant food culture.

The atmosphere of artistry extends throughout the 101-seat dining room and Tavern graced with an extraordinary collection of fine art, featuring both a rotating installation and mainstay masterpieces by Picasso, Freud, Foujita, Bacon, Soutine, van Gogh and Chagall. The immersive dining experience includes an open kitchen where Chef Freddy and Chef de Cuisine Adam Hercik lead their talented kitchen and pastry teams, providing art in motion. Matching the tone of the dining room's beautiful art is the elegant, attentive service directed by General Manager Drew Romanos and Director of Hospitality & Service Julien Gobin.

ABOUT ATLAS

Atlas and sister concept, The Garden Room are located at 88 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA within The St. Regis Atlanta. Atlas restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Under the culinary leadership of Chef Freddy Money, Atlas brings a fresh and innovative approach to traditional fine dining with a daily rotating tasting menu and an à la carte menu that evolves with the season and highlights local farmers. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.atlasrestaurant.com and follow along on Instagram at @atlasbuckhead.

ABOUT TAVISTOCK RESTAURANT COLLECTION

Tavistock Restaurant Collection (TRC) is an Orlando-based, privately held company operating 17 unique dining concepts across the United States. TRC strives to consistently create innovative hospitality experiences and has been recognized for its creativity and dedication to excellence in food, drink, service, and atmosphere. For more information, please visit http://www.tavistockrestaurantcollection.com and follow along on Instagram at @tavistockrestaurantcollection.

Media Contact

Media, Tavistock Restaurant Collection, 305-751-9641, [email protected]

SOURCE Tavistock Restaurant Collection