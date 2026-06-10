Atlas Restaurant Equipment Opens New Showroom, Test Kitchen and Warehouse Facility in Concord, Massachusetts

Atlas Restaurant Equipment has opened a new 10,000-square-foot showroom, test kitchen, office, and warehouse facility in Concord, Massachusetts, expanding its ability to serve restaurant owners, chefs, and foodservice businesses throughout New England.
CONCORD, Mass., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Restaurant Equipment, a leading supplier of new and used restaurant equipment in Greater Boston, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot facility at 61 Domino Drive in Concord, Massachusetts. The expanded space includes new showrooms, offices, a test kitchen and warehouse.
The company has relocated its showroom operations from its previous location at 49R High Street in Woburn, while continuing to operate its popular shared-use certified commercial kitchens at the Woburn site. These kitchens remain available for hourly, daily, or monthly rental to chefs, culinary entrepreneurs, food trucks, bakers, caterers, food photographers, and other food professionals.
"We have more than doubled our showroom space in the new Concord facility," said Emre Yetistirici, owner of Atlas Restaurant Equipment. "This expanded space allows us to showcase a much wider selection of our manufacturers' product lines so chefs and restaurant owners can see, compare, and experience the equipment firsthand."
Atlas Restaurant Equipment offers an extensive inventory of new equipment from leading brands including True, Pitco, Blodgett, Hoshizaki, Unox, Dukers, Star Manufacturing, Beverage-Air, Delfield, Imperial, TurboChef, Southbend, Henny Penny, Vulcan, Jade, and Krowne, along with a large selection of quality used restaurant equipment.
The new facility also features a dedicated Test Kitchen, enabling live product demonstrations, chef presentations, equipment training sessions, and private events. The space is available for any commercial kitchen manufacturer to use for demonstrations and special events.
"Our customers can now see the equipment in action and make more confident purchasing decisions," added Yetistirici. "The test kitchen represents a significant upgrade in how we support restaurant owners and chefs throughout New England."
Atlas Restaurant Equipment has earned its strong reputation by providing:
- Professional installation, delivery, and after-sales support by in-house technicians
- Comprehensive warranty coverage on both new and used equipment
- A trusted equipment buy-back program
- Expert kitchen design and layout consultation
The company also offers fast, free delivery on most equipment purchases within 35 miles of Boston, covering Metro Boston, the North Shore, MetroWest, Merrimack Valley, and parts of the South Shore.
Contact: Sales: [email protected] | (781) 404-2627
For more information:
Atlas Restaurant Equipment https://www.atlasrest.com | (781) 404-2627
Atlas Commercial Kitchens (Shared-Use Kitchens) https://atlaskitchenusa.com | (781) 404-2949
Boston Equipment Service Co. https://beserviceco.com | (781) 676-3132
Media Contact
Ilknur Yalazan, Atlas Restaurant Equipment, 1 (781) 404-2627, [email protected], https://www.atlasrest.com
SOURCE Atlas Restaurant Equipment
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