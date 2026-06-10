Atlas Restaurant Equipment Opens New Showroom, Test Kitchen and Warehouse Facility in Concord, Massachusetts

"We have more than doubled our showroom space in the new Concord facility. This expanded space allows chefs and restaurant owners to see, compare, and experience a much wider selection of equipment firsthand." — Emre Yetistirici, Owner, Atlas Restaurant Equipment Post this

"We have more than doubled our showroom space in the new Concord facility," said Emre Yetistirici, owner of Atlas Restaurant Equipment. "This expanded space allows us to showcase a much wider selection of our manufacturers' product lines so chefs and restaurant owners can see, compare, and experience the equipment firsthand."

Atlas Restaurant Equipment offers an extensive inventory of new equipment from leading brands including True, Pitco, Blodgett, Hoshizaki, Unox, Dukers, Star Manufacturing, Beverage-Air, Delfield, Imperial, TurboChef, Southbend, Henny Penny, Vulcan, Jade, and Krowne, along with a large selection of quality used restaurant equipment.

The new facility also features a dedicated Test Kitchen, enabling live product demonstrations, chef presentations, equipment training sessions, and private events. The space is available for any commercial kitchen manufacturer to use for demonstrations and special events.

"Our customers can now see the equipment in action and make more confident purchasing decisions," added Yetistirici. "The test kitchen represents a significant upgrade in how we support restaurant owners and chefs throughout New England."

Atlas Restaurant Equipment has earned its strong reputation by providing:

Professional installation, delivery, and after-sales support by in-house technicians

Comprehensive warranty coverage on both new and used equipment

A trusted equipment buy-back program

Expert kitchen design and layout consultation

The company also offers fast, free delivery on most equipment purchases within 35 miles of Boston, covering Metro Boston, the North Shore, MetroWest, Merrimack Valley, and parts of the South Shore.

Contact: Sales: [email protected] | (781) 404-2627

For more information:

Atlas Restaurant Equipment https://www.atlasrest.com | (781) 404-2627

Atlas Commercial Kitchens (Shared-Use Kitchens) https://atlaskitchenusa.com | (781) 404-2949

Boston Equipment Service Co. https://beserviceco.com | (781) 676-3132

Media Contact

Ilknur Yalazan, Atlas Restaurant Equipment, 1 (781) 404-2627, [email protected], https://www.atlasrest.com

SOURCE Atlas Restaurant Equipment