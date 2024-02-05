Atlas Roofing Corporation Announces New and Improved StormMaster® Shake Shingle

Atlas Roofing Corporation is excited to share the latest enhancements to StormMaster® Shake shingles with Core4® technology.

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation is excited to share the latest enhancements to StormMaster® Shake shingles with Core4® technology – setting a new standard in asphalt roofing. Atlas remains at the forefront of innovation, introducing features tailored to meet the changing needs of roofing contractors and homeowners.

"Since its introduction, StormMaster® Shake has been the gold standard in impact-resistant asphalt shingles," says Paul Casseri, director of product management and business development for Atlas. "To further distance it from the competition, however, we added new premium features and new colors."

The new StormMaster® Shake line will add 3M™ Smog-Reducing Granule Technology. A groundbreaking addition, these granules, activated by sunlight, transform smog into water-soluble ions, contributing to improved air quality that is the equivalent of planting two to three trees. In addition, StormMaster® Shake will have four new high-definition colors - Midnight Lake, Aspen Grove, Grand Teton, and Moonlight Beach. Moonlight Beach comes with the added benefit of 3M™ Cool Roof Technology, featuring an SRI rating of 18.

StormMaster® Shake shingles will continue to feature Core4® Technology, a proprietary polymer blend ensuring a Class 4 impact rating. This feature not only enhances durability but also opens doors to potential insurance discounts in hail-prone regions. Also, StormMaster® Shake will continue to feature Scotchgard™ Protector by 3M to protect against ugly black streaks caused by algae.

"We're thrilled to be offering these exciting new enhancements to our StormMaster® Shake line," says Stan Bastek, vice president of sales and marketing for Atlas. "It speaks to our commitment to produce the highest-quality and most feature-packed asphalt shingles in the industry."

About Atlas Roofing Corporation

Atlas is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of asphalt shingles, roof underlayments, roof ventilation, rigid insulation, architectural and industrial molded components and solutions, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers and underlayments for a diverse set of markets. From a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in 1982, Atlas has grown to 33 manufacturing facilities in North America providing worldwide product distribution. Products from the company's four major divisions, Polyiso Roof and Wall Insulation, Shingles and Underlayments, Molded Products, and Web Technologies, are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from our network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Atlas' mission is to deliver leading products and solutions that enrich the lives of those they touch, by nurturing a culture of agility, teamwork, and accessibility that attracts the most talented people in our industries. For more information, please visit www.atlas-arc.com.

