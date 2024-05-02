Atlas Roofing to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Race at Iowa Speedway

"Atlas is excited to sponsor the ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway." Post this

Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Iowa Speedway include inaugural winner Steve Wallace, son of track designer and 1989 NASCAR Cup Series champion Rusty Wallace, NASCAR on NBC pit reporter and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman, current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ty Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Sheldon Creed, Chandler Smith, and Brandon Jones, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger. West Des Moines native Mason Mitchell, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series champion and 2015 Iowa Speedway winner, has recently announced his intentions to compete in the Atlas 150 as well.

The decision to come on board for the biggest weekend of stock car racing in the state of Iowa was helped by the simple fact Atlas, a leading North American manufacturer of innovative, high quality building products, is opening a $200 million manufacturing facility with 100 full-time employees in nearby Clinton, Iowa.

"Atlas is excited to sponsor the ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway," Matt Erdman, National Sales Director at Atlas shared. "It's a chance for us to celebrate our newly announced state of the art Iowa manufacturing facility that is currently in construction, and it gives us another great opportunity to further support our partnership with both Menards and ARCA."

Based in Atlanta, Atlas Roofing Corporation manufactures roof shingles, polyiso insulation, molded polystyrene, and paper and coated facers for new construction, remodels, and renovations.

Ticket information for the Atlas 150 can be found at IowaSpeedway.com; for complete event information, including live timing & scoring of all on track activities, the complete weekend schedule, and broadcast updates, please visit ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, please follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR's top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You'll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to "Save Big Money" with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

About Atlas

Atlas is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of asphalt shingles, roof underlayments, roof ventilation, rigid insulation, architectural and industrial molded components and solutions, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers and underlayments for a diverse set of markets. From a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in 1982, Atlas has grown to 33 manufacturing facilities in North America providing worldwide product distribution. Products from the company's four major divisions, Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingles & Underlayments, Molded Products, and Web Technologies, are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from our network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Atlas' mission is to deliver leading products and solutions that enrich the lives of those they touch, by nurturing a culture of agility, teamwork, and accessibility that attracts the most talented people in our industries. For more information please visit www.atlas-arc.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Carlson, Atlas Roofing Corporation, 1 734-644-1021, [email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Roofing Corporation