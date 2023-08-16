Atlasa: The World's First and Only Data-Driven Real Estate Brokerage

"Atlasa's distinctively data-driven approach is one I'd never seen before in real estate, and as a technologist, I'm deeply appreciative of the level of insight their platform yields. Couple this with their strong relationships in the ecosystem, and I really can't see why you'd choose anyone else." Tweet this

Before Founder and CEO, Deniz Kahramaner decided to build his own real estate brokerage, he and the Atlasa team surveyed the existing landscape of realtors. They noticed two distinct problems:

Misaligned Incentive Structure: The incentive structure for real estate agents is fundamentally broken. Agents who sell more are considered neighborhood experts: the more they sell, the more leads they get. Their objective becomes to sell as much and as fast as possible. This rapid sales mentality often results in clients purchasing homes that might be riskier investments and more of a headache to maintain.

Insufficient Due Diligence: Lack of due diligence during home purchase. Because realtors are incentivized to sell quickly and close deals, they care less about whether the home is a good investment for the client. Clients who are well informed can take longer to make a decision to purchase a home, which means realtors do very little due diligence to ensure long-term results, favoring a faster sale. As a result, many homeowners encounter unforeseen issues long after finalizing the transaction, problems that could have been mitigated with a thorough data analysis beforehand.

Deniz found that buyers want to purchase the best investment property for their money, but today's realtors don't have reliable methods to discern what the best investment is for their buyers when faced with multiple options on the market. Realtors today also do not strategically maximize the ROI of their seller's staging, renovations and other improvements before they list their homes. So Deniz decided to create the first real estate brokerage that gives clients access to data-driven superpowers when it comes to buying or selling a home.

What Sets Atlasa Apart?

Atlasa's innovative approach enables the team to conduct a deep analysis of each property, going far beyond a simple home inspection or market comparison. They meticulously study various data points such as:

neighborhood trends,

property histories,

market fluctuations,

liquefaction,

monetary risk of natural hazards,

soil system assessments,

flood risk

And any other relevant parameters for the property. This analysis ensures transparency and equips their clients with a comprehensive understanding of the property so that they can make informed and intelligent decisions, fully aware of the long-term implications.

By bridging the gap between traditional real estate practices and contemporary data technologies, Atlasa is redefining the realtor's role and setting new standards in client empowerment and satisfaction.

The Atlasa team has represented well-known Silicon Valley leaders such as CxOs at DocuSign, OpenDoor, SpringBoard, Cisco, Vivian Health, as well as SVPs at Google, Apple, Samsara, Deloitte, and Morgan Stanley.

Reach out to the Atlasa team to get powerful, data-driven insights about real estate investments at your fingertips.

