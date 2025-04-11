Atlassian Names catworkx as a Winner of the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 High Velocity Service Management Solution Award

Atlassian announced today that catworkx has been named a winner of the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 in the High Velocity Service Management Solution category. This award honors its exceptional contributions to Atlassian customers throughout 2024, showcasing its innovation, expertise, and dedication to delivering transformative solutions.
HAMBURG, Germany, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selected from a global network of partners, catworkx was recognized for its ability to drive meaningful customer outcomes, develop groundbreaking solutions, and expand the impact of Atlassian products. catworkx's commitment to excellence and collaboration has played a key role in helping businesses worldwide achieve greater success with Atlassian's tools.
"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success," said Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian."
This year, 32 partners from around the world were recognized in the Atlassian Partner of the Year program, reflecting the outstanding contributions of solution providers, technology innovators, and services experts within the Atlassian ecosystem.
With the power of the TIMETOACT GROUP, catworkx is the #1 partner for Enterprise Integration based on the Atlassian platform. We have been an Atlassian partner, marketplace app vendor and training provider from the very beginning and have been one of the leading service providers in the whole EMEA region since 2002.
We are proud partners of Atlassian, providing training and marketplace app solutions since the beginning. With a specialization in Agile-at-Scale, ITSM, and Cloud, we have been leading service providers in the German-speaking region since 2002. As of April 2022, we have also become part of the TIMETOACT GROUP.
Our comprehensive range of services covers the entire Atlassian product suite, including enterprise integrations, process consulting and implementation, app development, platform solutions for operations, official Atlassian training, and extensive licensing services.
Media Contact
Mireia Masó, catworkx, 34 674343947, [email protected], https://catworkx.one/
SOURCE catworkx
Share this article