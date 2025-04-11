Atlassian Names catworkx as a Winner of the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 High Velocity Service Management Solution Award

This award honors our innovation, expertise, and dedication to delivering transformative solutions. Post this

This year, 32 partners from around the world were recognized in the Atlassian Partner of the Year program, reflecting the outstanding contributions of solution providers, technology innovators, and services experts within the Atlassian ecosystem.

With the power of the TIMETOACT GROUP, catworkx is the #1 partner for Enterprise Integration based on the Atlassian platform. We have been an Atlassian partner, marketplace app vendor and training provider from the very beginning and have been one of the leading service providers in the whole EMEA region since 2002.

We are proud partners of Atlassian, providing training and marketplace app solutions since the beginning. With a specialization in Agile-at-Scale, ITSM, and Cloud, we have been leading service providers in the German-speaking region since 2002. As of April 2022, we have also become part of the TIMETOACT GROUP.

Our comprehensive range of services covers the entire Atlassian product suite, including enterprise integrations, process consulting and implementation, app development, platform solutions for operations, official Atlassian training, and extensive licensing services.

