Atlink Relies on SIAE Microelettronica Backhaul Solutions to Fuel Network Expansion

ALFOplus2 and ALFOplus80HDX systems provide multi-gigabit connectivity to accelerate company's growth

DALLAS, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIAE MICROELETTRONICA. a leading supplier and innovator of licensed backhaul solutions is pleased to announce that Atlink Services, LLC has deployed its ALFOplus2XG RF multi-core microwave radio systems and ALFOplus80HDX 10 Gbps 80 GHz (e-band) systems to provide the high capacity backbone for their expanding network in Oklahoma.

AtLink Services was founded in 2005 with one mission: to bring fast, reliable internet to Oklahoma. As one of Oklahoma's largest fixed-wireless providers, Atlink proudly serves over 15,000 Oklahoma residents and businesses, offering the same high-speed access enjoyed in bigger cities.—without losing our small-town roots. AtLink is more than an internet provider; we're your neighbors, committed to keeping you connected. Many rural communities have been overlooked by big telecoms. That's where AtLink comes in. We invest in the areas we serve, delivering high-speed internet where it's needed most. From farms to offices, we've got you covered.

"SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is my go-to vendor for backhaul", said Samual Curtis, Manager & CEO of Atlink Services. "I'm extremely pleased with not only the radios, but also the service and support I receive from them."

"Our ALFOplus2XG and ALFOplus80HDX radios are carrier-grade solutions designed to provide many years of worry-free, ultra-high capacity transport.", said Augustino Lucenti, vice-president of North America for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA. We're very pleased that Atlink Services entrusts us with their backhaul needs".

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA's microwave and e-band solutions will be on display at the WISPAmerica 2025 show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from March 24 - 26, 2025. Please stop by booth 518 to learn more about these innovative solutions.

About AtLink

AtLink Services currently serves thousands of Oklahoma families and is dedicated to providing exceptional fixed wireless internet service to suburban and rural communities. Founded in 2005, AtLink is one of Oklahoma's largest locally operated wireless internet service providers. To learn more about AtLink, visit https://www.Atlink.net.

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is an Italian company leader in wireless communication technology, offering to telecom operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimeter-wave backhaul, services and design. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components end-to-end from silicon up to system level liaising over in-house RF laboratories, clean-room facilities and complete product assembly. The company is headquartered near Milano, Italy and cover the global market with more than 20 operating affiliates worldwide

