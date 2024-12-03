AtLink Services and City of Harrah Launch Wi-Fi Enabled "Smart Park" in Heritage Park

"Our partnership with AtLink Services to bring Wi-Fi to the park exemplifies our commitment to bridging the digital divide and creating inclusive spaces. Together, we are not just providing internet access; we are fostering a connected community and enriching the lives of every visitor." Post this

Heritage Park, a central hub for the community, has long been a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, hosting events such as Farmer's Markets, Concerts in the Park, and various other community gatherings. However, the park's location in a low-lying area has historically posed challenges for internet access, hindering vendors and attendees from efficiently using Point-of-Sale equipment for credit card processing and other online needs during these events.

The newly implemented mesh network, delivering internet speeds of up to 50 Mbps, not only addresses these challenges but also represents a significant step toward evolving Harrah into a more connected and modern city. The "Smart Park powered by AtLink" enhances the quality of life for local citizens, providing them with improved connectivity and entertainment options, and positioning Harrah as a forward-thinking community in Oklahoma.

"Our partnership with AtLink Services to bring Wi-Fi to the park exemplifies our commitment to bridging the digital divide and creating inclusive spaces. Together, we are not just providing internet access; we are fostering a connected community and enriching the lives of every visitor," said Bob Everson, Sr. Director, Mobile Architecture and Ecosystem, Cisco.

"This partnership is a milestone for both AtLink Services and the City of Harrah," said Sam Curtis, President of AtLink Services. "We are excited to bring high-speed internet to Heritage Park, ensuring that residents and visitors can stay connected, whether they are enjoying a family day out, attending a community event, or simply relaxing in the park. This initiative underscores our commitment to expanding internet access across Oklahoma, particularly in areas where it has been traditionally hard to come by."

Basil Alwan, Tarana CEO, shared, "This Smart Park deployment is one of AtLink's many excellent use cases for our next-gen fixed wireless technology — efficiently delivering reliable, high-speed internet service where it's needed most. We appreciate the AtLink team's partnership and their right-tool-for-the-right-job approach."

Danny Trent, Mayor of Harrah, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "The launch of this Smart Park is a testament to Harrah's dedication to improving the lives of our citizens. We are thrilled to partner with AtLink Services to bring this much-needed amenity to Heritage Park. Our community events will now be more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our city."

The City of Harrah and AtLink Services invite residents and visitors to experience the newly enhanced Heritage Park and take full advantage of the high-speed internet now available. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era of connectivity for Harrah, with more exciting developments on the horizon.

About AtLink

AtLink Services is a wireless internet service provider founded in Oklahoma City in 2005. Serving more than 15,000 Oklahomans, Atlink is the state's largest wireless internet service provider and they continue to grow every day. The team is dedicated to providing exceptional internet to rural communities and believes the keys to success are assuring customer satisfaction and continually reinvesting in our company and the communities in which they serve. Learn more at www.atlinkservices.com.

About Harrah Oklahoma

Located in eastern Oklahoma County, Harrah is a growing community known for its small-town charm and close-knit atmosphere. With a rich history rooted in agriculture and a strong sense of community, Harrah offers residents and visitors alike a welcoming environment, excellent schools, and a blend of rural and suburban living. The town is committed to fostering economic growth while preserving its heritage, making it an ideal place for families and businesses to thrive.

About Tarana

Tarana's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 250 service providers in 25 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

This press release includes a high-level outline of some of Cisco's current product plans. Although it reflects Cisco's current intentions, even the best of plans can change. As such, nothing included in this press release is a binding commitment, and the development, release, and timing of any product or feature described is subject to change. Customers should not rely on this information when making a purchase decision, and Cisco will have no liability for delay or failure to deliver any features described.

Media Contact

Brent Greene, AtLink, 1 405.753.7151, [email protected], https://www.atlinkservices.com/

SOURCE AtLink; AtLink