ATLUS Debuts New Line Of Metaphor: ReFantazio™ PC Case Components Designed In Collaboration With HYTE

New Y70 PC Case, Keycaps, and Desk Pads Themed after ATLUS' Award Winning Role-Playing Game Now Available for Pre-Order

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, announced today its continued partnership with ATLUS for its latest HYTE Collection with Metaphor: ReFantazio. Starting today, fans can pre-order a Y70 computer case themed after the game, accompanying keycaps, desk pads, and more - all with aesthetics that is fit for aspirant royalty! To learn more, and to pre-order these items, please visit: https://hyte.co/metaphor-pr.

As part of this latest project, HYTE worked closely with the Metaphor: ReFantazio team on the case, keycaps, and desk pad's design to ensure a high-quality product that is authentic to the game's environment and themes. The Metaphor: ReFantazio Y70 case lovingly displays the game's incredible artwork on its glass panels. Fans can also expect in-game elements thoughtfully integrated across the Y70's metal paneling, a custom metal plate that calls back to the game, and a deep mahogany colorway made for this collaboration.

Fans can also pre-order the Metaphor: ReFantazio Keycap Set, which comes with 152 individual keycaps that are fully compatible with ANSI / ISO / JIS WW keyboards. Like with the Y70, in-game elements, typography, and design inspired by the game, along with the deep mahogany colorway, have also been integrated into the keycaps. As part of this lineup, HYTE is also launching three 900mm x 400mm Desk Pads, a 60cm x 45cm Wall Scroll, and a Metaphor: ReFantazio keychain with a special glowing effect that lets natural backlight shine through - all of which feature the game's impeccable artwork in stunning detail.

The Metaphor: ReFantazio Y70 is available for pre-order at HYTE.com and select retailers. It is priced at an MSRP of $299.99 USD and is expected to launch in Q3 2025.

The Metaphor: ReFantazio Keycap Set is available for pre-order at HYTE.com and select retailers. It is priced at an MSRP of $109.99 USD and is expected to launch in Q3 2025.

Each of the Metaphor: ReFantazio Desk Pads are available for pre-order at HYTE.com and select retailers. They will be priced at an MSRP of $29.99 USD and are expected to launch in Q3 2025.

The Metaphor: ReFantazio Wall Scroll is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com and select retailers. It is priced at an MSRP of $19.99 USD and is expected to launch in Q3 2025. Limited quantities of the Wall Scroll will also be made available for early pre-orders of either the case or keycap while supplies last.

The Metaphor: ReFantazio Keychain is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com and select retailers. It is priced at an MSRP of $19.99 USD and is expected to launch in Q3 2025.

To learn more about the HYTE x Metaphor: ReFantazio collaboration, please visit: https://hyte.co/metaphor-pr

The HYTE x Metaphor: ReFantazio collaboration trailer can be found here: https://youtu.be/0A3yD-EJ2Oo

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be. To learn more, please visit: http://www.hyte.com

ATLUS delivers unforgettable, story-driven gameplay experiences to enthusiastic and dedicated fans around the globe. Established in 1986, ATLUS features a portfolio of beloved and long running game series including PERSONA™, which has sold over 22 million units worldwide, and the legendary SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI™. ATLUS games are published in the west by SEGA of America, Inc. with its principal office in Irvine, California. Learn more about ATLUS at http://www.atlus.com.

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS is registered trademark or trademark of ATLUS Co., Ltd. SEGA and Metaphor ReFantazio are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos, and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

