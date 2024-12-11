ATMOS Global™ Unveils the "Quantum Adaptive Governance Evolution Framework™ " (Q-AGE™) to Revolutionise Organisational Intelligence in the AI Era

ATMOS Global™ Mission: "Leading the Way in Transforming Boundaries into Limitless Possibilities™"

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATMOS Global Pty Ltd (ATMOS Global ™, atmosglobal.ai), a world leader in exponential artificial intelligence applications, visionary investments, elite management consulting, and sustainability, proudly announces the release of its latest innovation: Quantum Adaptive Governance Evolution Framework ™ (Q-AGE ™). This cutting-edge framework leverages quantum computing to elevate organisational decision-making, integrate AI-driven insights, and redefine the governance strategies needed to navigate today's complex, interconnected business landscape.

Q-AGE ™ is designed to offer unprecedented clarity and agility in formulating governance frameworks empowering boards, executives, and strategic leaders to achieve more resilient, future-ready outcomes. "Q-AGE ™ reflects our commitment to shaping a world in which organisations can seamlessly merge forward-thinking strategies with next-generation technology," said Dr. Orestis D. Valianatos, Global President and CEO of ATMOS Global™. "As industries confront accelerating change, from evolving regulatory landscapes to disruptive market forces, this framework enables decision-makers to transcend conventional constraints, refine their governance approaches and embrace AI-driven innovations that unlock sustainable, long-term value."

Dr. Valianatos, is honoured to be invited as a Keynote Speaker at the 12th Global Webinar on Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology, organised by the Global Scientific Guild, scheduled for March 26-27, 2025. ATMOS Global™ 's keynote presentation titled 'ATMOS Global - Quantum Adaptive Governance Evolution Framework ™ (Q-AGE ™): Integrating Quantum Computing and Complexity Theory to Revolutionise Organisational Intelligence in the AI Era' aims to inspire new research at the confluence of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, complexity science, and organisational management, shaping the future of governance in a quantum and complexity-driven era. This conference serves as a dynamic platform for the convergence of leading innovators and experts in the technological industry. It aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on recent advancements, providing practical solutions to pressing challenges in Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology. This prestigious event is dedicated to promoting high-quality research and fostering meaningful collaboration between scientists and engineers from both academia and industry.

On December 9, 2024, Google announced that its new quantum chip, Willow, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in quantum computing. According to Google, Willow performed a computation in under five minutes that would take one of the world's most advanced supercomputers approximately 10 septillion years to complete. This achievement not only surpasses known timescales in physics but also far exceeds the age of the universe, highlighting the potential of quantum technology.

ATMOS Global™ has recently introduced a suite of AI-powered solutions:

ATMOS-Global-Financeᴬᴵ ™ - a state-of-the-art platform that is set to transform artificial intelligence governance within the financial services sector that equips boards and executive teams with a robust suite of tools designed to navigate the complex landscape of AI governance.

ATMOS-Global-Healthᴬᴵ ™ - a revolutionary program designed to equip the boards and executive leadership of health organisations with the strategic tools required to develop innovative, ethical and regulatory compliant AI strategies and governance frameworks.

ATMOS-Global-Quantumᴬᴵ ™ - a pioneering framework that aims to harness the transformative potential of breakthroughs in quantum computing and the immersive capabilities of spatial computing.

Directorᴬᴵ ™ - a ground breaking platform offering exceptional company director experience right at your fingertips, providing unparalleled guidance and innovation for businesses of all sizes.

SentientGovernance ™ - a cutting-edge AI program designed to transform how boards of directors execute their governance functions.

AlphaSynergist™ - prioritising investment opportunities and optimising capital allocation strategies in real-time to respond effectively to evolving market conditions, maximise alpha generation, enhance overall performance, and mitigate risks.

Inspirational Foresight Leadership Strategy Formulation Framework™ capitalising on vertical AI's transformational potential to build a culture of perpetual reinvention and human potential optimisation on a global scale.

ATMOS-Global-Leadershipᴬᴵ ™ - a revolutionary breakthrough in mastering exponential AI for unprecedented growth in productivity, profitability and innovation to capitalise on opportunities arising from AI advancements.

Leadership, Strategy & Governance for AI - Training Program for Executive Leaders™ - equipping high-level leadership teams with the expertise needed to navigate the dynamic and complex landscape of the AI revolution.

RECLAIM-AI™ - a paradigm-altering pathway to sustainable strategy development, accelerated implementation, and decision making for capital allocation priorities.

Dr Orestis D. Valianatos is the Global President and CEO of ATMOS Global Pty Ltd (ATMOS Global ™), a highly accredited and accomplished professional company director, an astute investor in the capital markets, an established innovator, a role model, a visionary thinker with a diverse portfolio of formal qualifications (BSc, MSc, PhD in Atmospheric Physics, Climate & Sustainability, Master of Business Administration, Professional Doctorate in International Business (Leadership, Strategy and Innovation: Sustainability, ESG, Carbon Neutrality Strategies & Climate-Tech), Corporate Governance training as a Professional Board Director, and soon a Diploma of Finance), experience, unique insight and influential global perspective across multiple domains including management consulting, climate, leadership, strategy and innovation in sustainability, ESG, carbon neutrality strategies, climate-tech, thematic and sustainable investing. Entrepreneur and agent of change, he has authored more than 50 ground-breaking international research papers as a subject matter expert working in partnership with senior personnel from government departments, universities and major private clients from the mining, manufacturing and energy & utilities, health, and finance sectors to pioneer, encourage and support the use of high-end AI technologies to solve significant business problems and address urgent community needs.

ATMOS Global Pty Ltd (ATMOS Global ™) is a wholly Australian owned, funded, and managed prestigious global consulting firm specialising in visionary investments and management consulting, vertical and exponential artificial intelligence, sustainability and ESG leadership, renewable energy, advanced air quality and severe weather forecasting, digital health, and financial innovations. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, our world-wide presence is facilitated by a world-class global network that spans all five continents. For decades, we have upheld the highest global leadership standards. On November 21, 2024, ATMOS Global™ celebrated 31 years of unparalleled commitment to innovation, excellence, and transformative impact across diverse industries worldwide. We have forged partnerships with global industry leaders, regulatory bodies, and emerging enterprises, tackling complex challenges, driving sustainable growth, and shaping a future defined by resilience, ingenuity, and purpose. Since our founding, ATMOS Global™ has established itself as a trusted global leader in:

Elite Management Consulting, Visionary Investments, and Strategic Leadership

Vertical and Exponential Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Sustainability and ESG Leadership

Renewable Energy Advancements

Advanced Air Quality and Severe Weather Forecasting

Cutting-Edge Digital Health and Financial Innovations.

