AtmosFX & Illumibot Launch Personalized Projection Partnership

AtmosFX, the holiday decorating company that pioneered projection-based home decorating, and Illumibot, creators of the first AI-powered Personalized Projection app and hardware, are excited to announce a new partnership.
SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtmosFX, the holiday decorating company that pioneered projection-based home decorating, and Illumibot, creators of the first AI-powered Personalized Projection app and hardware, are excited to announce a new partnership.
AtmosFX Digital Decorations have long brought holiday magic to windows, walls, and TVs. But covering an entire home or building with projection mapping once meant mastering complex software and tracking down the right media. Illumibot changes all that. With its AI-driven app and custom media player, Illumibot makes Personalized Projection possible—allowing anyone to design and display stunning projection mapping shows in minutes.
Through this partnership, Illumibot hardware, projector enclosures, and more will be available on the AtmosFX website, and AtmosFX's library of high-quality digital decorations will be available directly inside the Illumibot app—making it easier than ever to combine AI-generated visuals with professional AtmosFX content.
"Many of our fans have been asking us about projection mapping for years," says AtmosFX CEO Michael Gills. "When we met Illumibot at this year's Transworld show, we knew their technology was the missing piece—easy, powerful, and ready for our customers."
Getting started is simple: download the Illumibot app, follow the prompts to create your show, plug the Illumibot media player into your projector, and watch your Personalized Projection come to life—blending AI creations with your favorite AtmosFX scenes.
Ross Arroyo, CEO of Illumibot, says, "From the start, our mission has been to make advanced projection mapping as easy as using your voice. By combining our hardware and AI tools with AtmosFX's iconic content, we're giving decorators a complete, end-to-end solution."
About AtmosFX
AtmosFX is a Seattle-based company reinventing home decoration for holidays, parties, and celebrations with beautifully animated characters, stories, and atmospherics. Their Hollywood-quality decorations can be viewed on any TV or monitor, or projected onto windows, walls—even thin air. AtmosFX serves customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.atmosfx.com.
About Illumibot
Illumibot is transforming the way people experience projection mapping with the world's first AI-powered Personalized Projection platform. Combining an easy-to-use mobile app, a powerful custom media player, and AI that adapts visuals to any surface, Illumibot lets anyone create professional-quality projection shows without technical skills. Founded by Ross Arroyo, Illumibot brings together generative AI, premium content, and plug-and-play hardware to make projection mapping accessible to homes, businesses, and events worldwide. Learn more at www.illumibot.ai.
Media Contact
Michael Gills, AtmosFX, 1 2065999404, [email protected] , AtmosFX
SOURCE AtmosFX
Share this article