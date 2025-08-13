AtmosFX & Illumibot Launch Personalized Projection Partnership

"Many of our fans have been asking us about projection mapping for years," says AtmosFX CEO Michael Gills. "When we met Illumibot at this year's Transworld show, we knew their technology was the missing piece—easy, powerful, and ready for our customers." Post this

Through this partnership, Illumibot hardware, projector enclosures, and more will be available on the AtmosFX website, and AtmosFX's library of high-quality digital decorations will be available directly inside the Illumibot app—making it easier than ever to combine AI-generated visuals with professional AtmosFX content.

"Many of our fans have been asking us about projection mapping for years," says AtmosFX CEO Michael Gills. "When we met Illumibot at this year's Transworld show, we knew their technology was the missing piece—easy, powerful, and ready for our customers."

Getting started is simple: download the Illumibot app, follow the prompts to create your show, plug the Illumibot media player into your projector, and watch your Personalized Projection come to life—blending AI creations with your favorite AtmosFX scenes.

Ross Arroyo, CEO of Illumibot, says, "From the start, our mission has been to make advanced projection mapping as easy as using your voice. By combining our hardware and AI tools with AtmosFX's iconic content, we're giving decorators a complete, end-to-end solution."

About AtmosFX

AtmosFX is a Seattle-based company reinventing home decoration for holidays, parties, and celebrations with beautifully animated characters, stories, and atmospherics. Their Hollywood-quality decorations can be viewed on any TV or monitor, or projected onto windows, walls—even thin air. AtmosFX serves customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.atmosfx.com.

About Illumibot

Illumibot is transforming the way people experience projection mapping with the world's first AI-powered Personalized Projection platform. Combining an easy-to-use mobile app, a powerful custom media player, and AI that adapts visuals to any surface, Illumibot lets anyone create professional-quality projection shows without technical skills. Founded by Ross Arroyo, Illumibot brings together generative AI, premium content, and plug-and-play hardware to make projection mapping accessible to homes, businesses, and events worldwide. Learn more at www.illumibot.ai.

Media Contact

Michael Gills, AtmosFX, 1 2065999404, [email protected] , AtmosFX

SOURCE AtmosFX