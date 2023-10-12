AtmosFX Releases 4 New Decoration Collections for Halloween

"We're excited to offer our fans some of the types of decorations and characters that they have been asking for," says AtmosFX Co-Founder, Pete Williams. Tweet this

Of the four new AtmosFX Decorations released this season, two offer indoor and outdoor themed animated backgrounds designed to expand Halloween displays. The other two decorations were created in direct response to fan polling.

"While we always wish we could release even more, we are proud of these four new collections," says Williams. "We are so impressed with how our fans use our decorations and can't wait to share our upcoming new collections for the Christmas season as well."

2023 ATMOSFX HALLOWEEN DECORATION RELEASES

All AtmosFX Decorations can be found here: https://atmosfx.com/collections/halloween

1. Crypt of Creeps™

Descend into a murky burial chamber crawling with the recently dead – or are they alive? When your friends and neighbors enter this Crypt of Creeps, they'll encounter restless spirits and ghoulish creatures stalking the dark corners of a decaying mausoleum. Transform your home on Halloween, or any spooky occasion, by projecting this atmospheric decoration onto windows and walls. Or create a portal into the unknown with the AtmosFX Decorating Disc XL or any TV display.

Crypt of Creeps is available here:

https://atmosfx.com/products/crypt-of-creeps

2. Ghostly Mansion™

Do you dare enter the haunted house at the end of the lane? This decrepit property is crawling with restless ghosts – who have no intention of being hospitable hosts! The Ghostly Mansion decoration will transport your trick-or-treaters to a harrowing homestead packed with paranormal activity, giving them the fright of their lives. Project the scares this Halloween onto windows and walls, or create a mesmerizing moving portrait with the AtmosFX Decorating Disc XL or any TV display.

Ghostly Mansion is available here:

https://atmosfx.com/products/ghostly-mansion

3. Legends of Halloween: Gargoyle™

What grotesque creature looms over your Halloween home, observing all who approach? As this fantastical stone beast breathes fire and menacingly unfurls its wings, your home will become the marvel of the neighborhood. Project this exquisitely detailed decoration on windows, walls, or Hollusion Projection Material to captivate trick-or-treaters and party guests. Also rock-solid for displaying on TVs and the Decorating Disc XL, adding the Gargoyle to your decoration display is sure to make you a Halloween legend on your street.

Legends of Halloween: Gargoyle is available here:

https://atmosfx.com/products/legends-of-halloween-gargoyle

4. Season of the Witch™

A decrepit old witch has emerged from the dark October night and arrived at your home. When she utters bewildering spells and waves her wand, neighbors will gather to watch as objects appear from thin air, cauldrons boil, and brooms glide upon the autumn winds. Halloween is indeed the Season of the Witch — this gently scary decoration collection is a magical addition to any haunted decoration display. Project on Hollusion Projection Material to captivate a crowd, or display this old crone on windows and walls. Also spellbinding when displayed on TVs, tablets, and the AtmosFX Decorating Disc XL!

Season of the Witch is available here:

https://atmosfx.com/products/season-of-the-witch

About AtmosFX

AtmosFX is a Seattle-based company that seeks to dramatically change how people decorate their homes for holidays, parties and other celebrations. Through the use of beautifully animated characters, stories and atmospherics, AtmosFX Decorations are an ingenious – and easy – way to decorate anywhere, any time of year. Endlessly versatile and entertaining, AtmosFX offers a variety of innovative, Hollywood–quality decorations that can be viewed on any TV or monitor, and projected on surfaces such as windows, walls – even thin air.

AtmosFX was founded in 2008 by Pete Reichert, a former MTV Producer, and Pete Williams, an animator and show creator. Both were inspired by the visual effects and animations they created for amusement parks and museums. Today, AtmosFX is the fastest growing digital home decorating company with customers in more than 150 countries around the world. To learn more about AtmosFX, visit www.atmosfx.com.

