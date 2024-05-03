AtmosFX Reveals All 2024 New Decoration Collections in a Variety Show

"Our fans have been asking us to reveal our new decorations earlier each year so they can make their holiday plans," says AtmosFX CEO, Michael Gills. "...and we thought a silly variety show would be a fun way to announce them." Post this

"Our fans have been asking us to reveal our new decorations earlier each year so they can make their holiday plans," says AtmosFX CEO, Michael Gills. "I remember learning about the new Saturday morning cartoons through silly variety shows when I was a kid and we thought this would be a fun way to announce them."

Of the five new AtmosFX Halloween Decorations releasing this year, one is a new type of sing-along collection and two others are the next release in some of our most popular franchises. One decoration marks a return to live-action effects, as well. The two decorations for the Christmas season include a sequel to our most popular winter holiday collection as well as some new nutty holiday characters. All five of the Halloween decorations will be available for pre-order until their release this fall.

"In addition to announcing our new decorations," says Gills, "we will reveal new merchandise and other special offers, all presented by our cast of puppets and guest stars."

2024 ATMOSFX HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN VARIETY SHOW

The Halfway to Halloween Variety Show will go live online at 12 p.m. PDT on May 3, 2024, and can be viewed on the AtmosFX YouTube channel as well as on the AtmosFX blog.

"We had a great time putting the variety show together and we hope our fans enjoy it as well," says Gills. "If they tell us they like it, we will try to go even bigger in 2025."

About AtmosFX

AtmosFX is a Seattle-based company that seeks to dramatically change how people decorate their homes for holidays, parties and other celebrations. Through the use of beautifully animated characters, stories and atmospherics, AtmosFX Decorations are an ingenious – and easy – way to decorate anywhere, any time of year. Endlessly versatile and entertaining, AtmosFX offers a variety of innovative, Hollywood-quality decorations that can be viewed on any TV or monitor, and projected on surfaces such as windows, walls – even thin air.

AtmosFX was founded in 2008 by Pete Reichert, a former MTV Producer, and Pete Williams, an animator and show creator. Both were inspired by the visual effects and animations they created for amusement parks and museums. Today, AtmosFX is the fastest growing digital home decorating company with customers in more than 150 countries around the world. To learn more about AtmosFX, visit www.atmosfx.com.

