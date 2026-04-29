Ato is the Voice-First AI Companion to Combat Senior Loneliness and Empower Family Caregivers

Ato's voice-first device and Family App help seniors stay connected, active, and engaged—while giving families peace of mind. Post this

Ato takes a fundamentally different, human-centric approach. The tabletop device is 100% screen-free and proactively initiates natural conversations based on the user's daily routines, bridging the gap between independence and support.

"My grandfather Beto was curious, sharp, and full of stories—but technology always got in the way. Screens, tiny buttons, and confusing menus made him give up on devices that were supposed to help," said Juan Cereigido, Co-Founder and CEO of Ato. "When conversational AI made it possible to interact with technology just by talking, I knew this was the moment to build something different. Ato empowers older adults with a companion that respects their intelligence and independence, while reducing the mental load on the families who care about them."

Privacy-First Connection for Families While seniors enjoy meaningful, latency-free dialogue, families stay connected through the companion Ato Family App. The platform operates on a strict "Privacy First" framework, ensuring that caregivers stay informed without intruding on their loved one's autonomy.

Key features of the Ato ecosystem include:

Conversational AI Companionship: A low-latency model that understands tone and emotion, remembers past conversations, and initiates daily check-ins.

Peace of Mind Reports: The Family App provides activity summaries confirming the loved one is engaged, ensuring family members never hear or see the actual private conversations.

Two-Way Messaging: Families can send short text messages directly to the device, to which the senior can seamlessly reply using their voice.

Routine Reminders: Caregivers can easily schedule audible reminders for medications, appointments, and daily tasks.

"Ato helps ease loneliness, supports mental well-being, and turns daily conversations into real connection," added Gaspar Habif, Co-Founder and CTO of Ato. "We talk to our users every week. That direct feedback loop with seniors is how we've built something that actually works for people in their 80s and 90s."

Unprecedented Traction and Market Validation Founded in 2025 and backed by leading tech investors including Founders, Inc. and Guillermo Rauch (CEO Vercel), Ato has already shipped over 1,300 devices across its Early Access program. Boasting an average user age of 82, the platform has achieved an unprecedented ~60% retention rate—nearly three times the AgeTech industry average. The company is actively expanding its reach with assisted living pilots to further validate a B2B 'per-seat' licensing model, capturing value within the $600B caregiving economy.

About Ato Based in San Francisco, CA, Ato is an AI Care Companion company on a mission to end senior loneliness. Founded in 2025 by Juan Cereigido and Gaspar Habif, Ato develops voice-first smart devices and an integrated Family App to help older adults stay connected, active, and engaged while giving families peace of mind. For more information, visit https://www.heyato.ai/.

Media Contacts

Juan Cereigido — [email protected]

Gaspar Habif — [email protected]

Website: https://www.heyato.ai/

Media Contact

Juan Cereigido, [email protected], 1 6283035276, [email protected], heyato.ai

SOURCE Ato