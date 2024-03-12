Atomic Wings Announces 15-Unit Area Development Deal To Grow Atomic Wings Across Virginia and North Carolina

The New York-based wing franchise is capitalizing on its decades-long success by taking its fan-favorite recipes to new cities across the country.

RALEIGH, N.C. and RICHMOND, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings, the emerging 25-unit chicken wing franchise that serves all-natural, hormone-free wings alongside 14 proprietary flavors, is expanding in Virginia and North Carolina with a 15-unit area representative deal across the Raleigh-Durham, NC and Richmond, VA areas.

The area representatives behind the deal are Timir Patel, Pritul Patel and Henry Patel, who have plans to both open their own restaurants and support other growing franchisees.

Timir Patel, Pritul Patel and Henry Bharatipetro all share experience in restaurants, gas stations, hotels and retail businesses. Timir has been in the gas station industry for 15 years and also owns a Huddle House restaurant. Henry has a total of 21 years of experience in gas stations, hotels and retail. He also used to own a Taco Bell for 10 years. Pritul has mainly been in the hotel industry. Between all of their versatile experiences, the trio is confident they will be successful in developing Atomic Wings in various areas.

"Our goal is to open at least 10 locations within five years throughout Virginia and North Carolina," said Timir. "We definitely want to open and operate some ourselves, but we'll also be franchising some out as well. Our goal might change depending on how fast we move, but we're taking it one step at a time."

Founded in 1989, Atomic Wings began with a dream to deliver authentic Buffalo wings to the U.S. and abroad by creating wings that truly stood apart from the rest in terms of taste and authenticity. In 2016, Omar, a successful multi-unit Dunkin' franchisee, was inspired to expand his business portfolio. Now, as the CEO, he is taking Atomic Wings to the next level and bringing the brand's beloved offering to new communities across the country. Since the brand began franchising in 2016, it has celebrated 25 locations opened and 100+ signings, with a 2024 goal of 15 more openings and 70 more signings.

"Every single wing we serve is a testament to our dedication to perfection, from the carefully selected ingredients to the personalized customer service we're known for," said Omar. "With this new deal, Atomic Wings is taking a big leap forward, and I couldn't be prouder of our team and Timir, Pritul and Henry. We're not just committed to delivering unparalleled value to our customers; we're also deeply committed to supporting and celebrating the success of our franchisees. This is more than just another signing – it's a celebration of our shared passion and dedication to serving the best wings, hand in hand with exceptional franchise partners."

Looking ahead, Atomic Wings is ready to expand into new cities with the help of hands-on owners and area developers who believe in providing excellent customer service, are passionate about the food and love interacting with people. Looking into 2024, Atomic Wings is targeting new locations throughout most of the continental U.S.

ABOUT ATOMIC WINGS

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with dozens of restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. In addition to its existing locations in New York and Maryland, Atomic Wings is targeting New Jersey, Arizona, Ohio and Canada. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zack and Ray Omar and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising

