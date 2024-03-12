Atomic Wings Announces Minnesota's First Restaurant; Opened in Edina at 4947 W 77th St on March 7th

Area representative Ron Harris is set to delight wings enthusiasts with the New York-based wing franchise, renowned for its unique flavors and quality in Edina.

EDINA, Minn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready, Minnesota! Atomic Wings, the 25-unit chicken wing franchise with a mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world, brought its sizzling hot and irresistibly delicious chicken wings to your doorstep! Known for its mouth-watering, all-natural, hormone-free wings, Atomic Wings offers an amazing variety of 14 unique, proprietary flavors that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Now, the brand is beyond thrilled to have opened its newest addition to the Atomic Wings family with its opening at 4947 W 77th St in Edina on March 7th.

Leading the charge in this exciting expansion is area representative and restaurant industry expert, Ron Harris, who has a deep passion for great food and even greater experiences. They're not just opening another restaurant — they're bringing a whole new level of wing delight and some extra flavor to the Edina neighborhood.

Harris has been involved in the restaurant industry for over 25 years. Throughout that time, he has been a part of many restaurant concepts, from dine-in to fast-casual. Twelve years ago, Harris took his first leap into restaurant ownership as a franchisee with Firehouse Subs and eventually became an area developer for the brand. Now he is looking to expand his reach in the state by signing to be a franchisee with Atomic Wings.

"I signed up to bring ten locations to Minnesota," said Harris. "By the end of year five of my contract with the brand, I hope to have all ten open in the state. In the future, I can even see more growth potential throughout the state. Atomic Wings has a great product that I would love to share with as many people as possible."

The Edina opening is one piece in Atomic Wings' larger growth story. Since the brand began franchising in 2016, it has celebrated 16 locations opened and 100+ signings, with a 2024 goal of 15 more openings and 70 more signings. Now, the brand will be opening the first location in Minnesota.

Atomic Wings has consistently garnered a loyal customer base by offering an array of unique flavors and sauces, coupled with exceptional customer service. While most wing establishments provide a basic range of heat levels and a few alternative flavors, Atomic Wings sets itself apart with 14 meticulously developed flavors.

The brand's signature sauces include mild, medium, hot, atomic, nuclear, Thai chili, garlic parm, chipotle BBQ, jerk BBQ, lemon pepper, teriyaki, sweet and tangy, mango habanero, and honey mustard. Atomic Wings is also proud of its fresh, never frozen, Halal standard wings (available in classic and boneless varieties), adopting flavors and processes from Upstate New York, the heartland of wings.

As Atomic Wings continues its growth journey, it seeks partnership with dedicated owners and area developers who share a passion for excellent customer service, quality food and community engagement.

"Every single wing we serve is a testament to our dedication to perfection, from the carefully selected ingredients to the personalized customer service we're known for," said Omar. "With this new opening, Atomic Wings is taking a big leap forward, and I couldn't be prouder of our team and Ron. We're not just committed to delivering unparalleled value to our customers; we're also deeply committed to supporting and celebrating the success of our franchisees. This is more than just another opening – it's a celebration of our shared passion and dedication to serving the best wings, hand in hand with exceptional franchise partners."

Looking into 2024, Atomic Wings is targeting new locations throughout most of the continental U.S.

ABOUT ATOMIC WINGS

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with dozens of restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. In addition to its existing locations in New York and Maryland, Atomic Wings is targeting New Jersey, Arizona, Ohio and Canada. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zack and Ray Omar and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising

