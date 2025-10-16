Atomic Wings Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer with Nationwide Fundraising Campaign

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Atomic Wings is donating proceeds from every order to support life-saving research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings, the fast-growing franchise known for its authentic New York-style Buffalo wings, is taking action this October to help fund breast cancer research. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Atomic Wings is pledging a portion of proceeds from every pink ranch order to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) — the nation's highest-rated nonprofit dedicated to advancing research and improving outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.