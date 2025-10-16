Atomic Wings Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer with Nationwide Fundraising Campaign

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Atomic Wings is donating proceeds from every order to support life-saving research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings, the fast-growing franchise known for its authentic New York-style Buffalo wings, is taking action this October to help fund breast cancer research. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Atomic Wings is pledging a portion of proceeds from every pink ranch order to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) — the nation's highest-rated nonprofit dedicated to advancing research and improving outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.
Throughout the month of October, Atomic Wings restaurants nationwide will feature pink-themed promotions encouraging customers to "Dip for a Difference." Every pink ranch dip purchased contributes directly to BCRF's mission of preventing and curing breast cancer through breakthrough science.
"At Atomic Wings, we believe in giving back to the communities that support us," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "Breast cancer has touched the lives of so many — including members of our Atomic Wings family. We're proud to stand with BCRF to help make a meaningful impact."
Customers can show their support by visiting participating locations or ordering online at www.atomicwings.com.
For more information on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and how to get involved, visit www.bcrf.org.
