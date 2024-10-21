Atomic Wings Named Best in Traditional Buffalo Wings and Secures No. 4 Spot on Tasting Table's "Top 15 Fast Food Wings" List, Garnering Nationwide Recognition

With 11 new units to open by the end of 2024, including locations in Texas, North Carolina, and New York, Atomic Wings is on track for a record-breaking year.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings, the 25+ unit chicken wing franchise on a mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world, has been ranked No. 4 on Tasting Table's highly coveted "Top 15 Fast Food Wings" list, and No. 1 in the category of traditional buffalo wings, standing out among fierce competition in the fast-casual wing industry.

"We are incredibly honored to be ranked No. 1 in the authentic buffalo wing category ahead of our competitors," said CEO Zak Omar. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to quality and innovation in every location. From our fresh ingredients to our proprietary sauces, Atomic Wings is truly setting the standard for what chicken wings should be."

Atomic Wings sets itself apart by using only fresh, never frozen chicken for its award-winning wings. All sandwiches, tenders and boneless wings are hand-breaded to order, ensuring the perfect crunch and flavor in every bite. This dedication to quality elevates Atomic Wings above competitors who often rely on preprocessed, frozen ingredients.

The Tasting Table recognition follows another significant milestone, as Atomic Wings' Greenfield, Indiana location was recently named "Best Wings" in Hancock County.

Led by franchisee and Vice President of Operations for the brand Michael Harmon, a Greenfield native, the brand's commitment to using high quality chicken and unique, flavorful packed sauces has helped it stand out in the community. Harmon, who returned to his hometown in 2023 to open the location, sees the success as a homecoming.

"Opening a business here has been a fantastic way to give back to the town that shaped my childhood," said Harmon. "Reconnecting with its warm and welcoming atmosphere has been incredibly rewarding."

The Greenfield location, which opened in April 2024, is also the brand's prototype store and marks a significant evolution for Atomic Wings. Featuring new branding, an enhanced fast-casual design and the addition of beer, wine and spiked milkshakes to the menu, the Greenfield restaurant represents Atomic Wings' commitment to innovation. Harmon, a decorated Air Force veteran and seasoned franchisee with Firehouse Subs, also partnered with Atomic Wings on a unique collaboration that will include the opening of nearly 20 locations throughout the Hoosier State.

With 11 new units set to open by the end of 2024, including locations in Texas, Virginia and New York, Atomic Wings is on track for a record-breaking year. As the brand continues to grow and innovate, these recent accolades reaffirm its position as a leader in the fast-food wings industry.

