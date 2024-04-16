Atomic Wings Opens New Prototype in Greenville, IN, & Sees Record Q1 Growth

With 11 new units set to open by the end of 2024, the Greenville location represents an exciting milestone for the chicken wing franchise, introducing all new branding and an innovative design.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings, the pioneering chicken wing franchise led by franchisees, is proud to announce a landmark quarter of growth culminating in the grand opening of its latest prototype location in Greenfield, Indiana. This location, which is owned by Vice President of Operations and franchisee Michael Harmon, is a significant step in Atomic Wings' growth strategy, marking a period of unprecedented success and innovation for the brand.

"Our aim was to create a space that truly represents the Atomic Wings brand — fresh, innovative and welcoming," said Harmon. "We believe in the power of our product as the best advertisement: once people try our food, they're instantly captivated and eager to engage with our brand. Our chicken wings are a cut above: fresh, never frozen, and hand-breaded. We compromise on nothing when it comes to quality. We're thrilled to kick off this new venture."

Harmon, a decorated Air Force veteran and seasoned franchisee with Firehouse Subs, brings his extensive restaurant experience to the forefront of this venture. Harmon partnered with Atomic Wings on a unique collaboration that will include the opening of nearly 20 locations throughout the Hoosier State.

The Greenfield location, opened in April 2024, will serve as a flagship prototype for future Atomic Wings locations, showcasing new branding and an innovative design concept, as well as the introduction of beer, wine and liquor to the menu.

"Guests can look forward to beer on tap and spiked milkshakes as part of our expanded offerings," said Harmon. "It also features an enhanced, fast-casual design that invites customers to relax and fully enjoy our menu in a more inviting atmosphere. The revamped branding extends to the interior décor, which features a fresh, modern design incorporating a variety of new materials. Expect to see branded murals and brick walls that contribute to a rustic ambiance, further enriched by the warmth of Brazilian wood accents. We're embracing innovation at every turn."

The Greenville location will also serve as a training facility for incoming franchise owners, Harmon says.

In addition to the excitement surrounding the Greenville opening, Atomic Wings has experienced remarkable growth in Q1. The brand has signed agreements with two new franchisees, commenced construction on nine locations set to open in Q2 and solidified plans for a total of 11 units in 2024.

This expansion includes a 15-unit deal across the Raleigh-Durham, NC and Richmond, VA areas, as well as key agreements in Dallas and Houston, TX and a significant opening in the food court of Times Square. The New Jersey market also sold out in January.

"We're not just growing — we're evolving," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "Our product is at the heart of this growth. When franchisees taste what we have to offer, they're immediately hooked. It's a testament to the quality and uniqueness of our wings and our business model, which treats our franchisees as true partners."

Looking ahead, Atomic Wings has already built relationships with Area Representatives who will develop a total of about 275 locations across New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and New Jersey.

"We're excited about the future," said Omar. "With Mike leading the charge in Greenfield, we're showcasing the full potential of Atomic Wings to our franchisees and customers alike. This is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible year for Atomic Wings."

ABOUT ATOMIC WINGS

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with dozens of restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. In addition to its existing locations in New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and New Jersey. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

