Atomic Wings Sets Sights on Wisconsin for Expansion, Targeting Greater Milwaukee and Madison Areas

Atomic Wings is eyeing the Midwest regions for growth and is eager to bring their bold flavors and proven franchise model to the markets.

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings, the pioneering chicken wing franchise led by franchisees, is targeting the state of Wisconsin for its next wave of growth. With a proven track record of success and a growing fan base, Atomic Wings sees Wisconsin as a high-potential market and is preparing to establish up to 15 locations over the next five years, with a primary focus on Greater Milwaukee and Madison.

"Wisconsin is a great place for Atomic Wings to grow," said Michael Domico, Vice President of Development. "Greater Milwaukee and Madison, with their vibrant communities and the active university scene in Madison, are perfect spots for our brand. We're looking for a highly qualified Area Representative with previous restaurant franchising experience, who will work to build out Atomic Wing's presence with franchisees in Wisconsin."

With a market capacity of up to 15 locations in Wisconsin, Atomic Wings is moving strategically to build a strong presence across the state. The dynamic dining culture of Greater Milwaukee, along with the concentration of sports fans and students in Madison, aligns with Atomic Wings' core audience, making it a prime target for franchise development.

Atomic Wings has already shown significant momentum in 2024, with successful openings in key markets across the country and a plan to double its locations by the end of the year. Through its area representative model, the franchise has empowered local operators to grow rapidly and ensure strong support networks. As the brand gears up to expand in Wisconsin, it remains committed to maintaining the high quality, strong franchisee support and engaging customer experience that have made it a standout in the wing industry.

"Atomic Wings' expansion in the Midwest has been very rewarding, and Wisconsin and Michigan are the final pieces to complete our growth strategy in the region," said Domico. "The demand for quality wings and a casual dining experience with a modern twist has never been higher, and we're thrilled to bring that to Wisconsin's communities."

As Atomic Wings expands into new markets and introduces exciting new products, it remains committed to maintaining the high quality and strong franchisee support that have been key to its success. With a focused growth strategy, the franchise is steadily advancing toward its ambitious expansion goals, further strengthening its standing as a top contender in the competitive chicken wing market.

ABOUT ATOMIC WINGS

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with dozens of restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. In addition to its existing locations, Atomic Wings is targeting New York, New Jersey, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE ATOMIC WINGS