Atomic Wings Targets Michigan for Aggressive Expansion, Eyeing Greater Detroit for New Locations

With a projected capacity of 30 units in the state, Atomic Wings plans to open 15 locations in Michigan over the next five years.

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Wings, the emerging chicken wing franchise known for its authentic New York-style Buffalo wings, is expanding its footprint into Michigan, targeting the state as a key market for growth. With plans to open up to 15 new locations over the next five years, the brand has set its sights on Greater Detroit, the state's largest and most vibrant market. Atomic Wings, which prides itself on offering fresh, hormone-free wings tossed in 14 proprietary sauces, is capitalizing on Michigan's growing demand for unique, high-quality dining experiences.

"The Michigan market, particularly Greater Detroit, presents an incredible opportunity for Atomic Wings," said Michael Domico, Vice President of Development at Atomic Wings. "With a projected capacity for 30 locations in the state, we see great potential to bring our wings to a new audience. We're looking forward to building strong franchise partnerships and providing support as we expand across the region."

Atomic Wings has already built substantial momentum in 2024, fueled by its area representative model and innovative product offerings. The franchise has continued its growth trajectory by successfully entering new markets, and Michigan is the next major target. With Detroit serving as the anchor, Atomic Wings aims to make the state a stronghold for its growing brand.

While the entire state of Michigan offers expansion opportunities, Atomic Wings is particularly focused on the Greater Detroit area. Known for its robust economy and diverse population, Detroit is primed to support multiple franchise locations, making it the perfect launch point for the brand's Michigan growth strategy.

Atomic Wings projects that 15 new locations could open across Michigan in the next five years. With a capacity for 30 units total in the state, the brand is actively seeking franchise partners to help execute its ambitious growth plan. Real estate opportunities in high-traffic areas across Michigan are a key focus, with a population size of over 10 million people and demand for innovative dining options driving the brand's site selection.

"With a growing population and a vibrant food scene, Michigan represents a prime market for us," said Harmon. "We are eager to bring our bold flavors and franchisee-first approach to new communities across the state."

With dozens of locations across the U.S., Atomic Wings is poised for nationwide expansion. Led by brothers Ray and Zak Omar, Atomic Wings remains committed to providing exceptional food, a welcoming dining experience, and a strong support system for its franchisees.

ABOUT ATOMIC WINGS:

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with dozens of restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. In addition to its existing locations in New York and Maryland, Atomic Wings is targeting New Jersey, Arizona, Ohio and Canada. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Atomic Wings