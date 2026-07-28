Atomica Accelerates Growth as Demand for AI Infrastructure Microfabrication Expands

"AI is changing both what our customers need us to manufacture and how we manufacture it, and that combination is helping drive Atomica's growth." — Eldon Klaassen, CEO of Atomica Post this

"AI is creating an entirely new generation of physical hardware challenges," said Eldon Klaassen, CEO of Atomica. "The industry is investing heavily in compute, but scaling AI also requires new approaches to moving data, managing heat, integrating photonics, and packaging complex systems. We are seeing those needs translate into growing demand for the types of technologies Atomica was built to manufacture."

Atomica's growth coincides with a broader focus on advanced microfabrication platforms supporting AI hardware and other high-growth markets. The company recently launched its AI Optical Connectivity Platform and AI Optical Source Platform and plans to extend its AI infrastructure strategy across photonic integration, thermal microstructures, physical AI sensors, and MEMS optical control systems, while continuing to support biotechnology microdevices.

These AI-focused platforms address emerging physical-layer challenges including optical connectivity, photonic integration, thermal management, advanced packaging, and sensing. As AI infrastructure grows larger and more complex, Atomica believes these technologies will become increasingly important alongside continued advances in semiconductor performance.

At the same time, Atomica is applying artificial intelligence across its own operations. AI-enabled tools are being integrated into wafer inspection, metrology, fab control, manufacturing planning, resource allocation, process development, project execution, documentation, tracking, and change control.

"AI is changing both what our customers need us to manufacture and how we manufacture it," Klaassen said. "Our goal is to use AI throughout the organization to make better decisions, identify problems earlier, allocate resources more effectively, and execute complex customer programs more efficiently."

Atomica combines AI optimization with engineering collaboration, process standardization, modeling and simulation, and proprietary fab technology to help customers move advanced devices from development into scalable production.

"Our recent growth demonstrates that demand for these physical technologies is already translating into meaningful manufacturing programs," Klaassen added. "We believe this market is still in its early stages, and Atomica is positioned to support customers as AI infrastructure moves from development into scalable production."

About Atomica

Atomica is a U.S.-based microfabrication foundry that builds advanced platforms for AI hardware, photonics, sensors, MEMS, and biotechnology devices.

Atomica supports customers developing AI optical connectivity, AI optical source integration, photonic integration, thermal microstructures, physical AI sensors, MEMS optical control systems, and biotechnology microdevices with rapid prototyping and scalable production.

Atomica operates a 30,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom near Santa Barbara, California, supporting a wide range of capabilities and materials with ISO 9001 certification and ITAR registration. Capabilities include photolithography, deposition, dry etch, wet etch, bonding, plating, metrology, testing, dicing, and planarization.

Atomica leverages engineering collaboration, process standardization, modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence optimization, and proprietary fab technology to achieve customer objectives.

Media Contact

Stephen Bohn, Atomica Corp., 1 805-696-6181, [email protected], atomica.com

SOURCE Atomica Corp.