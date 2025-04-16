Atomica Enhances Rapid Prototyping Services with Advanced Simulation -- Reinforcing Its Role as a Microfabrication Leader

"Our simulation capability bridges the gap between concept and fabrication," said Darwin Enicks, CTO of Atomica. "It helps customers make informed tradeoffs on performance, yield, and reliability — before they commit to wafers. That's a big win in terms of cost, time, and product confidence." Post this

The offering integrates with Atomica's platform-based development model and is purpose-built to support rapid iteration and scalable production. When paired with Atomica's in-house fabrication capabilities, simulation helps reduce development risk and shortens time-to-market across diverse microfabrication use cases.

About Atomica:

Atomica is the US leader in microfabrication, including photonics, sensors, biotechnology, and MEMS. Focused on rapid prototyping and scalable production, Atomica helps customers optimize device performance, accelerate time to market, and reduce fabrication costs. Its customers span advanced industries such as telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, and consumer technology.

Atomica operates a 30,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom near Santa Barbara, California, with ISO 9001 certification and ITAR registration. The facility supports a broad range of materials and capabilities, backed by advanced process control, AI-driven inspection, precision metrology, and proprietary fab operations systems.

