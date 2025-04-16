Atomica Enhances Rapid Prototyping Services with Advanced Simulation -- Reinforcing Its Role as a Microfabrication Leader

Atomica's new simulation capability helps teams evaluate design performance early, reduce iteration cycles, and streamline the path to fabrication. This addition strengthens Atomica's microfabrication offering — including photonics, sensors, biotechnology, and MEMS — by giving customers a faster, more reliable way to bring products to market.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomica, the US leader in microfabrication, has launched a new Simulation and Modeling offering that helps product teams accelerate development, reduce costly design iterations, and bring high-performance devices to market faster. This capability supports a wide range of applications, from photonics and sensors to biotech and MEMS, enabling early-stage design validation before entering the fab.
The service allows customers to simulate the performance of key device structures under mechanical, electrostatic, and thermal stress — helping identify performance issues and failure modes in advance. By modeling both device behavior and process interactions, Atomica enables faster, more informed prototyping decisions across standard and custom process stacks.
"Our simulation capability bridges the gap between concept and fabrication," said Darwin Enicks, CTO of Atomica. "It helps customers make informed tradeoffs on performance, yield, and reliability — before they commit to wafers. That's a big win in terms of cost, time, and product confidence."
The offering integrates with Atomica's platform-based development model and is purpose-built to support rapid iteration and scalable production. When paired with Atomica's in-house fabrication capabilities, simulation helps reduce development risk and shortens time-to-market across diverse microfabrication use cases.
To learn more, visit: atomica.com/modeling-and-simulation
About Atomica:
Atomica is the US leader in microfabrication, including photonics, sensors, biotechnology, and MEMS. Focused on rapid prototyping and scalable production, Atomica helps customers optimize device performance, accelerate time to market, and reduce fabrication costs. Its customers span advanced industries such as telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, and consumer technology.
Atomica operates a 30,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom near Santa Barbara, California, with ISO 9001 certification and ITAR registration. The facility supports a broad range of materials and capabilities, backed by advanced process control, AI-driven inspection, precision metrology, and proprietary fab operations systems.
