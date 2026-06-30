Atomica Launches AI Optical Connectivity Platform to Address the Physical Bottleneck in AI Infrastructure

"AI is forcing the hardware industry to rethink the physical layer. The challenge is moving data efficiently across thousands of processors without wasting power, space, or thermal budget. Atomica is focused on making these optical systems manufacturable." — Eldon Klaassen, CEO of Atomica Post this

Electrical interconnect will remain essential, but it is no longer enough on its own. The growth of AI requires higher bandwidth, lower power, shorter electrical paths, tighter integration, better thermal control, and more scalable packaging. That shift is pushing optical connectivity closer to GPUs, accelerators, switches, memory systems, and compute packages.

"AI is forcing the hardware industry to rethink the physical layer," said Eldon Klaassen, CEO of Atomica. "The challenge is no longer just processor speed. It is moving data efficiently across thousands of processors without wasting power, space, or thermal budget. Optical connectivity is becoming one of the most important answers, and Atomica is focused on making these systems manufacturable."

Atomica's AI Optical Connectivity Platform is designed for this transition. The platform supports precision fiber alignment, silicon optical benches, V-grooves, microlenses, micromirrors, waveguide structures, optical alignment features, wafer-level packaging elements, interposers, TSV and TGV integration structures, optical engine packaging components, and thermal management microstructures.

As optics move closer to compute, the challenge becomes more than optical performance alone. Photonic chips, lasers, fiber arrays, and optical engines all depend on a precision integration layer that can align, route, package, protect, cool, and connect optical components inside real hardware. Small variations in placement, thermal drift, package stress, or coupling efficiency can become major system-level constraints when multiplied across thousands of optical channels.

Atomica's platform brings together established process capabilities, design modules, materials knowledge, and integration methods that can be adapted to customer-specific optical connectivity architectures. This platform-based approach makes custom microfabrication more repeatable, modular, and scalable, while helping customers reduce process risk, shorten development cycles, and create a clearer path from engineering samples to pilot production and scalable manufacturing.

The platform is designed for companies developing optical transceivers, silicon photonics packages, fiber array units, optical engines, external laser source modules, near-packaged optics, co-packaged optics, TFLN-based optical systems, optical MEMS devices, LiDAR systems, photonic sensors, and compact optical systems that require precise alignment and integration.

"Many companies can demonstrate optical innovation in the lab," Klaassen added. "The harder question is whether those systems can be aligned, packaged, tested, cooled, and manufactured repeatably. That is the gap Atomica is built to help close."

The launch is part of Atomica's broader platform strategy across AI hardware, photonics, sensors, MEMS, and biotechnology microdevices. Atomica's view is that the future of AI hardware will depend not only on faster chips, but on the physical technologies that connect, cool, sense, package, and integrate advanced systems.

About Atomica

Atomica is a U.S.-based microfabrication foundry that builds advanced platforms for AI hardware, photonics, sensors, MEMS, and biotechnology devices.

Atomica supports customers developing AI optical connectivity, AI optical source integration, AI photonic packaging, AI thermal microstructures, physical AI sensors, MEMS optical control systems, and biotechnology microdevices with rapid prototyping and scalable production.

Atomica operates a 30,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom near Santa Barbara, California, supporting a wide range of capabilities and materials with ISO 9001 certification and ITAR registration. Capabilities include photolithography, deposition, dry etch, wet etch, bonding, plating, metrology, testing, dicing, and planarization. Atomica leverages engineering collaboration, process standardization, modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence optimization, and proprietary fab technology to achieve customer objectives.

Media Contact

Stephen Bohn, Atomica Corp., 1 805-696-6181, [email protected], atomica.com

SOURCE Atomica Corp.