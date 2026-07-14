Atomica Launches AI Optical Source Platform to Address the Laser Source Bottleneck in AI Infrastructure

"Atomica helps customers make laser source systems manufacturable by building the microfabricated structures needed to manage heat, prevent drift, maintain coupling, and support long-term reliability." — Eldon Klaassen, Atomica CEO Post this

The two platforms address complementary parts of the AI optical hardware stack: the AI Optical Connectivity Platform helps customers route, align, package, and integrate light, while the AI Optical Source Platform helps customers generate, stabilize, couple, and manage that light.

AI infrastructure is creating a new class of physical-layer challenges. As AI clusters grow from thousands to tens or hundreds of thousands of accelerators, electrical interconnect faces increasing limitations in bandwidth, reach, signal integrity, power consumption, and thermal load. Optical connectivity is becoming one of the most important answers, but scalable optical systems depend on more than photonic chips and fiber. They also depend on compact, stable, manufacturable laser source systems.

The laser source bottleneck is the challenge of delivering stable, efficient optical power into dense AI optical systems without adding unacceptable heat, drift, alignment loss, package complexity, or reliability risk. In many emerging co-packaged optics and near-package optics architectures, the optical engine sits close to the switch ASIC, GPU, accelerator, or electrical I/O device, while the laser source may be located separately for thermal, reliability, serviceability, and manufacturability reasons.

"AI optical systems depend on the laser, but the laser is also one of the hardest parts to integrate," said Eldon Klaassen, CEO of Atomica. "The challenge is managing heat, preventing drift, maintaining sub-micron coupling, and delivering reliable optical power for years. Atomica's AI Optical Source Platform is focused on making those systems manufacturable."

Atomica's AI Optical Source Platform is designed to help customers bridge the gap between advanced optical architectures and manufacturable AI hardware. The platform brings together microfabrication technologies, design modules, materials capabilities, and manufacturing approaches for compact, reliable, high-density optical subsystems.

The platform supports microfabricated structures and manufacturing processes for external laser source modules, compact laser boxes, optical engines, laser-to-fiber coupling modules, silicon photonics fiber attach assemblies, photonic integrated circuit packaging, optical transceiver subassemblies, high-density fiber array units, optical switching modules, LiDAR subsystems, photonic sensors, and advanced optical I/O test vehicles.

These systems may require silicon optical benches, V-grooves, microlenses, micromirrors, laser submount features, fiber attach structures, beam-turning elements, thermal isolation structures, heat-spreading features, package cavities, wafer-level optical structures, and electrical routing features.

"Optical performance is not determined by the laser alone," Klaassen added. "It also depends on alignment structures, mechanical stability, thermal paths, coupling efficiency, assembly tolerances, and process repeatability. That is where microfabrication can turn a promising optical design into manufacturable hardware."

The AI Optical Source Platform reflects Atomica's broader focus on the physical technologies required to connect, cool, sense, package, and integrate advanced AI hardware.

A new eBook describing the AI Optical Source Platform is available here: atomica.com/ai-optical-source-platform/

About Atomica

Atomica is a U.S.-based microfabrication foundry that builds advanced platforms for AI hardware, photonics, sensors, MEMS, and biotechnology devices.

Atomica supports customers developing AI optical connectivity, AI optical source integration, AI photonic packaging, AI thermal management microstructures, physical AI sensors, MEMS optical control systems, and biotechnology microdevices with rapid prototyping and scalable production.

Atomica operates a 30,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom near Santa Barbara, California, supporting a wide range of capabilities and materials with ISO 9001 certification and ITAR registration. Capabilities include photolithography, deposition, dry etch, wet etch, bonding, plating, metrology, testing, dicing, and planarization.

Atomica leverages engineering collaboration, process standardization, modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence optimization, and proprietary fab technology to achieve customer objectives.

Media Contact

Stephen Bohn, Atomica Corp., 1 805-696-6181, [email protected], atomica.com

SOURCE Atomica Corp.