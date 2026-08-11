Atomica Launches AI Photonic Integration Platform to Address the Integration Bottleneck in AI Infrastructure

"AI hardware increasingly depends on integrating logic, memory, optics, and thermal management. Atomica's AI Photonic Integration Platform provides the microfabricated structures and manufacturing pathway to make that integration possible." — Eldon Klaassen, CEO of Atomica Post this

AI hardware is increasingly constrained not only by processor performance, but by how effectively different devices can be connected and packaged together. As AI systems scale, bandwidth, interconnect density, signal integrity, thermal management, optical alignment, and package-level integration are becoming critical system challenges.

"The next leaps in AI hardware will not come from any single chip," said Eldon Klaassen, CEO of Atomica. "They will come from integration — bringing logic, memory, optics, and thermal management together into a manufacturable system. That is where Atomica is focused."

Atomica's AI Photonic Integration Platform brings together microfabrication technologies for silicon and glass interposers, through-silicon and through-glass vias, redistribution layers, wafer-level packaging, bonding, cavities, optical alignment structures, and customer-specific process layers.

The platform is designed to support applications including AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory integration, chiplet packages, data-center switches, optical I/O modules, co-packaged and near-packaged optics, photonic integrated circuit packaging, optical engines, external laser-source packages, advanced sensors, and physical-AI hardware.

At the center of the platform is heterogeneous integration. Photonic, electronic, memory, and thermal components may be fabricated on different substrates, use different materials, and have different alignment, stress, thermal, and reliability requirements. The challenge is bringing those elements together without compromising electrical performance, optical performance, or manufacturability.

"The challenge is no longer simply whether individual devices perform," Klaassen said. "The challenge is whether optics, electronics, memory, and thermal structures can be integrated with the precision and repeatability required for scalable manufacturing."

Rather than offering isolated process capabilities, Atomica's platform provides a configurable development and manufacturing pathway. Customers can combine proven process modules with custom layers to support specific architectures and move from feasibility through prototype, manufacturing readiness, and scalable production.

The AI Photonic Integration Platform interfaces naturally with Atomica's AI Optical Connectivity and AI Optical Source Platforms. Those platforms help generate, couple, align, and route light; the AI Photonic Integration Platform provides the substrate and package structures that integrate those optical functions with the rest of the system.

A new eBook describing the AI Photonic Integration Platform is available at atomica.com/ai-photonic-integration-platform/.

About Atomica

Atomica is a U.S.-based microfabrication foundry that builds advanced platforms for AI hardware, photonics, sensors, MEMS, and biotechnology devices.

Atomica delivers rapid prototyping and scalable production to customers developing AI optical connectivity, AI optical source integration, AI photonic integration, AI thermal microstructures, physical AI sensors, MEMS optical control systems, and biotechnology microdevices.

Atomica operates a 30,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom near Santa Barbara, California, supporting a wide range of capabilities and materials with ISO 9001 certification and ITAR registration. Capabilities include photolithography, deposition, dry etch, wet etch, bonding, plating, metrology, testing, dicing, and planarization.

Atomica leverages engineering collaboration, process standardization, modeling and simulation, AI-assisted optimization, and proprietary fab technology to achieve customer objectives.

Media Contact

Stephen Bohn, Atomica Corp., 1 805-696-6181, [email protected], atomica.com

SOURCE Atomica Corp.