AtomTech Announces the Appointment of Chief Compliance Officer, Andrea Garzon

CLARKSTON, Mich., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Garzon as its Chief Compliance Officer. Ms. Garzon brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of compliance and her proactive approach makes her well-positioned to further strengthen AtomTech's commitment to compliance and risk management.

"Since its founding, AtomTech has been dedicated to fostering a culture of compliance and integrity, and Ms. Garzon will play a pivotal role in further crafting and communicating our firm's compliance policies and procedures," said Shawn Gutierrez, President of AtomTech. "Ms. Garzon's appointment reflects our commitment to operating responsibly as we continue to build trust and credibility in the market and grow the business."

In her role, Ms. Garzon will oversee all aspects of compliance, working closely with stakeholders and partners to ensure alignment with laws and regulations. She will also be responsible for overseeing compliance strategies, policies, and procedures to mitigate risks and maintain the highest standards of integrity across the organization.

Ms. Garzon holds both a law degree and a Master's in Business Administration. She is a native bilingual speaker in Spanish and English and has spent her career honing diverse skills in areas like negotiation, creative problem-solving, and public relations. Ms. Garzon values and promotes cultural diversity and her global perspective, along with her appreciation for different cultures, will enrich AtomTech's growing community. Her expertise and leadership will support the team in navigating an evolving technology landscape and maintaining the trust of customers and partners.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechinc.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

The company has implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

