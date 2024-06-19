AtomTech Announces the Appointment of Chief Operations Officer, Charles Collins

Collins' new role will spearhead operational excellence efforts aimed at innovation and sustainable growth

CLARKSTON, Mich., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Collins as its Chief Operations Officer, effective on June 17th. Charles has extensive experience in operations management, strategic business planning, and lean continuous improvement, demonstrating the qualities necessary to assume leadership of daily operations.

"Charles' role in overseeing day-to-day operations and implementing long-term business strategies will make our company stronger," says Shawn Gutierrez, President of AtomTech. "His passion for operational excellence will enable us to uncover efficiencies and streamline processes as we deliver cutting-edge solutions across increasingly automated industries."

In his new role, Collins will be responsible for overall business operations and will work with senior management to develop and implement growth-focused business plans and promote a culture of innovation and knowledge sharing.

AtomTech's continued growth in automated technology solutions necessitated the need for the addition of a seasoned leader. Charles is anticipated to create short- and long-term strategic business plans and drive operational excellence.

Having previously served as Executive Director and Vice President at leading companies such as General Motors, Charles was instrumental in building balanced scorecards with key performance indicators to guide management decisions. He also led several operational excellence teams, delivering on the implementation of hundreds of continuous improvement ideas.

"This is a very exciting time for AtomTech and also for me because together, we are planning to set new benchmarks in operational efficiencies while providing the best value proposition for our customers," says Collins.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechinc.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

The company has implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

Media Contact

Kristen Gutierrez, AtomTech, Inc, 1 248-241-6977, [email protected] , www.atomtechinc.com

SOURCE AtomTech, Inc