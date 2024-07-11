AtomTech Appoints Irwin Dyers as Director of the Southeast Region

Leveraging his 22 years of industry experience to drive expansion efforts Dyers brings deep knowledge to the position

CLARKSTON, Mich., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™, a leading technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of Irwin Dyers as the Director of its Southeast region. With decades of experience across the automotive, oil and gas, and aerospace industries, Dyers brings deep knowledge and expertise to the position, further strengthening AtomTech's leadership team.

As the newly appointed Director of the Southeast region, Dyers will play a pivotal role in AtomTech's strategic growth plan and further solidify the company's position in the market. His extensive industry experience, combined with his strong leadership skills, will be instrumental in driving business growth, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional technology solutions to clients in the Southeast.

Throughout his career, he has held various senior management roles and has successfully led engineering teams from idea concept to product handover. Dyers exhibits a commitment to excellence that extends beyond the completion of projects. He believes in building strong customer relationships and takes pride in maintaining them over time.

"The customer should not think of implementing any new engineering concepts without having us as their engineering partners," emphasized Dyers, highlighting his dedication to customer satisfaction and success.

"We are delighted to promote Irwin Dyers to Director of the Southeast region," said Shawn Gutierrez, President and CEO at AtomTech. "His impressive background along with his proven track record in leading large engineering teams and his significant contributions here at AtomTech, makes him the ideal candidate to help shape our strategy and grow operations in the Southeast. We are confident that his passion for excellence and commitment to customer relationships will contribute to our continued success."

AtomTech's expansion into the Southeast region aligns with the company's strategic growth plan, aimed at establishing a strong presence in key markets. "I am honored to assume this role," expressed Dyers. "AtomTech's dedication to innovation and client success is energizing, and I look forward to helping lead this talented team towards long-term success as we further establish AtomTech as the go-to partner go-to partner in the SCADA, hardware, and software solutions space.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechinc.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

The company has implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

