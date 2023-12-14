AtomTech Celebrates Another Year of Continued Global Growth

The controls and SCADA solutions company concludes 2023 with five international locations, a larger engineering team, and initial plans to expand into the South American market

CLARKSTON, Mich., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™, a leading controls and SCADA integration solutions provider, announced today a list of accomplishments in 2023 that build on the company's ongoing growth trajectory in the evolving automation market.

After gaining momentum in 2022 by widening its North American reach in Canada and Mexico, AtomTech spent 2023 further positioning itself to participate in and meet the demand of the rising international tech-fueled and smart manufacturing landscape. In addition to launching services in the United Kingdom, the company opened a new training facility in Novi, Michigan designed specifically to enhance industry skill development and real-world preparedness that satisfies the needs of a globally-based clientele.

Throughout 2023, AtomTech increased its team to 135 members, with a particular emphasis on building out a top grade engineering department. The company's employee base now boasts over 100 degreed engineers, including a doctorate, with expertise ranging from Computer Sciences, AI, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Joining, and Mechatronics. The team spans AtomTech's five global offices, serving clients on three continents.

"AtomTech's momentum in 2023 was only possible because of the team behind it. As we've entered each new market, we have ensured that we're pulling both localized support and proper tech expertise to benefit the collective and individual requirements of our entire portfolio of clients," said President of AtomTech, Shawn Gutierrez. "We plan to apply the same approach as we continue this trajectory and introduce new regions to AtoTech's repertoire."

Heading into 2024, AtomTech plans to expand to South America where it intends to establish a presence in Brazil. Despite ranking among the ten largest economies in the world since 2005, Brazil's tech sector remains underdeveloped. However, it is projected that Brazil could play a part in the global engineering services market that is expected to hit USD 1.96 trillion by 2028.

"Expanding into Brazil is the start of a thrilling chapter in our journey, showcasing our commitment to global growth and connectivity. We are thrilled to bring our innovative spirit and dedication to new horizons, embracing the vibrant culture and dynamic market of Brazil. This milestone is not just about growing our footprint; it's about weaving our values and vision into the rich tapestry of international business and community," continued Gutierrez.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechcontrols.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

We have implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

Media Contact

Kristen Gutierrez, AtomTech, Inc, 1 248-241-6977, [email protected], https://www.atomtechcontrols.com/

SOURCE AtomTech, Inc