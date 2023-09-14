AtomTech Expands Global Automation and SCADA Operations Footprint to the United Kingdom

The addition of the UK market builds on the company's established and growing presence across the United States, Mexico, and Canada

CLARKSTON, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™, a leading controls and SCADA integration solutions company, is taking the next step in its commitment to global expansion and world-class service delivery. With operations already established throughout North America, the company announced today that it will now offer its localized support in the United Kingdom.

"This is an exciting addition to AtomTech's growth trajectory. With a diverse team of employees that come from various cultural, linguistic, and professional backgrounds, AtomTech is poised to serve an international clientele with tailored strategies that meet each region's unique needs" said Shawn Gutierrez, President of AtomTech.

AtomTech's expansion into the UK follows a string of portfolio announcements, including AtomTech Mexico and AtomTech Canada, that have allowed the company to build a strong, collaborative network and secure its position in prominent countries where the rise of tech adoption continues to transform industries. Backed by extensive research and development insights as well as a strong dedication to regulation compliance, AtomTech brings a keen understanding of the demands of each of these geographical locations.

As it rolls out its presence in the UK, AtomTech will take this same individualized approach while maintaining its overall vision and mission as a company, which ensures consistent technology infrastructure and standards application across branches. Partners in the region will have access to AtomTech's robust supply chain as well as its Controls Design & Engineering, SCADA & HMI Implementation, and Field Services solutions.

"As we deepen our roots and network in the UK, we look forward to further exploring how we can effectively work with organizations in the market as they look to enhance automation integration," continued Gutierrez.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechcontrols.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

We have implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

Kristen Gutierrez, AtomTech, 1 248-241-6977, kristen@atomtechcontrols.com

