AtomTech, Inc. Acquires Robotics Innovator Capriol Systems

Acquisition strengthens AtomTech's automation solutions for manufacturing, logistics, food & beverage, and defense industries

CLARKSTON, Mich., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Capriol Systems LLC, a leader in autonomous robotics for industrial environments. The move expands AtomTech's ability to deliver advanced automation solutions across multiple sectors, including automotive, logistics, food & beverage, and defense.

Capriol Systems has spent the last decade deploying cutting-edge autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and industrial robotics in real-world manufacturing environments. Their innovative systems have been among the first of their kind to be put into production, including landmark deployments in North Carolina, famously known as the "First in Flight" state.

AtomTech provides full-scale controls system design, integrating data collection, traceability, storage, and supervisory control systems with manufacturing and warehouse operations. With Capriol joining the AtomTech family, customers will now benefit from a broader portfolio of robotics and automation solutions.

"After carefully reviewing advanced robotics offerings on the market, we chose Capriol because of their proven track record and forward-looking technology," said Shawn Gutierrez, CEO of AtomTech. "The name Capriol, meaning 'a playful leap,' was the inspiration for our internal project name, LEAP, symbolizing both hope and progress."

Thomas Post, Industrial & Autonomous Robotics Applications Specialist at AtomTech (formerly Capriol), added: "We are proud to have pioneered these robotics deployments and are excited to continue our journey with AtomTech. Together, we can push the boundaries of what's possible in industrial automation."

With this acquisition, AtomTech reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of industrial automation by combining innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions. By uniting AtomTech's expertise in control systems with Capriol's pioneering robotics, the company is well-positioned to help manufacturers and operators navigate an increasingly automated world with confidence and efficiency.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechinc.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

The company has implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to leading companies across diverse industries.

Media Contact

Kristen Gutierrez, AtomTech, 1 248-241-6977, [email protected], https://www.atomtechinc.com/

SOURCE AtomTech