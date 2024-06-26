AtomTech Integrates with SimpliControl to Provide Seamless Entry-Level and Mid-Sized Manufacturing Solutions

The strategic collaboration assists a wide range of industrial operators looking to enhance their use of automation and increase their ROI

CLARKSTON, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtomTech™, a leading controls and SCADA integration solutions provider, announced today that it is partnering with SimpliControl, a new offering in control systems for manufacturing industries.

SimpliControl's advanced control systems are designed to empower entry-level and mid-sized manufacturing businesses with seamless, cost-effective, and reliable automation. By joining forces, AtomTech will now offer SimpliControl's technology to its globally based clientele, complementing its already established suite of controls and modernization methods.

"We are thrilled to partner with SimpliControl, a company that shares our vision for providing innovation at a fair price," said Shawn Gutierrez, President at AtomTech. "This allows us to both extend our product portfolio and further tailor our offerings when working with entry-level and mid-sized manufacturing organizations."

AtomTech's clients will have access to SimpliControl's control systems, which stand out due to their scalable flexible solutions that grow with business needs serving small-scale to complex manufacturing operations, along with a user-friendly interface that has an intuitive design to ensure ease of use for operators and technicians at all levels to maintain.

To learn more about SimpliControl and our partnership, please visit our website: https://www.atomtechinc.com/system-integrator-partners.

About AtomTech

AtomTech (www.atomtechinc.com) is a leading controls and SCADA integration company. AtomTech's services and numerous specialty solutions provided in controls hardware and software designs for Battery Manufacturing, General Assembly, Body In White, Material Handling, Order Fulfillment, Custom Middleware, and other applications using both legacy and new technologies.

We have implemented systems integrating multiple robotic platforms, data tracking, machine diagnostics, motion control, pneumatics and plant networking, and other specialty communications services to the world's leading companies.

